Watch: I take you on board new Splash Tours amphibious bus through Liverpool and into Albert Dock

By Dominic Raynor, Emily Bonner
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:55 BST
The 60 minute land and water tour takes in the Liverpool’s major landmarks before returning to the world famous Royal Albert Dock with a splash.

The city's newest visitor attraction, Splash Tours, has launched. Ten years after the iconic Yellow Duckmarine stopped operating there is now an new amphibious vehicle in the city, and it's just as eye-catching in pink and blue.

Passengers board at the Royal Albert Dock and enjoy a 60 minute land and water tour, taking in landmarks such as the Royal Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, and St George's Hall before returning to the world famous dock with a splash.

Ed Lumley, co-founder of Splash Tours Liverpool, told LiverpoolWorld: "The reception we have had has been amazing. It's a joy to be here. We have been working with our guides now for the last month and they have really honed in on the humour and accurate history. And most importantly the splash into the Royal Albert Dock."

Splash Tours Liverpool takes a circuit of the city on land and in water of the docks.Splash Tours Liverpool takes a circuit of the city on land and in water of the docks.
Splash Tours Liverpool takes a circuit of the city on land and in water of the docks. | Emily Bonner

After seven years of design and development and months of in-depth testing and surveys, Splash Tours Liverpool is at the cutting edge of amphibious vehicle innovation. Six tours run daily from Wednesday to Sunday and LiverpoolWorld was invited along for the launch tour. You can watch it all and see our full feature in the video attached to this article.

