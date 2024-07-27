Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A record-breaking 25,000 people marched from St George’s Hall to Liverpool Pier Head, say event organisers LCR Pride Foundation

This weekend welcomed the return of Liverpool City Region’s annual March with Pride event, where thousands of people come together to celebrate the LGBT+ community.

“This is about us today,” Amanda Hilton, of the LCR Pride Foundation, told LiverpoolWorld. “Forget about what has gone on. For today, be yourself, enjoy yourself. But also remember every single one of us is fighting for each other.”

The march mustered at St George's Hall Plateau on Saturday and we were there to ask: What does Pride mean to you?

“Pride is very important as there are still homophobic attacks going on. There is still prejudice out there,” one person decked head to toe in rainbow colours said.

Another added: “It’s a celebration of being who you want to be and who you are.” One reveller simply stated: “Pride means all people of all sexualities should be free.”

People gather at St Georges Hall for Pride in Liverpool 2024. | Emily Bonner

Despite the rainy weather, spirits were high as the march moved through the city centre and the Pride Quarter, before making its way to the world famous waterfront. Event organisers LCR Pride Foundation say a record-breaking 25,000 people marched through the city with thousands more lining the streets.

The annual march ended at Pride in Liverpool’s free festival, where a number of international and local acts performed show-stopping sets, including Katrina – formerly of Katrina and the Waves – as well as Lolly, Urban Cookie Collective and Kelly Llorenna.