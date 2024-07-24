Free family festival to take over Liverpool's beautiful waterfront

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free festival will feature food, drink, music, workshops and yoga.

A free family festival is coming to Liverpool city centre in celebration of the final days of summer.

Organised by Liverpool BID Company, Culture Liverpool, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool and Peel Waters, the festival - aptly titled Last Days of Summer - will be spread across the waterfront, stretching from the Pier Head to ACC Liverpool.

People enjoy the sunshine on Liverpool's Pier Head.

Designed to be enjoyable for the whole family, there will be four distinct areas; Royal Albert Dock Liverpool will feature a food, drink and music hub; Mann Island will home free family workshops and activities; The Pier Head will see performance and activity; Liverpool Waters’ Princes Dock will host a wellbeing hub, with free yoga, mindfulness, sound baths and open water swimming.

Shows and performances will also take place across the festival route, including street performers ‘Gulls’, interactive games, canvas painting, DJs, a LUSH activation Festival Spa Bar, Craft + Code workshops and more.