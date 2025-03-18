Renowned actor Stephen Graham reflects on his experience working on Netflix's psychological drama 'Adolescence'. Co-created with Jack Thorne, the series follows a teenager accused of murder.

Renowned Merseyside actor Stephen Graham has revealed what it was like working on Netflix’s new one-shot drama which has everyone talking.

A four-part limited series, Adolescence was filmed in one continuous shot and sees teenager Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, accused of murdering a teenage girl. Graham - who co-wrote and created the show with Jack Thorne - plays Jamie's father Eddie Miller. The cast also includes Ashley Walters and Christine Tremarco.

The psychological drama sees Jamie’s family and police detectives search for answers in the wake of the shocking tragedy. It is full of difficult moments and incredible acting, and delves into how social media shapes the youth of today.

Despite the difficult subject matter, Graham said working on the series was “the most joyous experience”.

Stephen Graham stars in Adolescence, which lands in Netflix in March | Courtesy of Netflix

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (March 18), Stephen Graham said: “We never for one split second thought it was have the impact it had. But it was made with love, it was made with integrity and respect.”

Graham said the idea for the series came after he heard about the murder of a young girl on the news. “It hurt my hurt heart. I just thought, what kind of society are we living in where this kind of thing is a regular occurrence,” he explained.

Speaking about the creation of Adolescence, Graham added: “I’ve worked on lots of jobs... but this, every single crew member and every single actor is integral... It was the most joyous experience I’ve ever had as an actor.”

Adolescence is available to watch on Netflix now.