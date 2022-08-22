The best free indoor activities and exhibitions in Liverpool this summer

As the cost of living crisis bites and the heatwave ends, these activities are fun for the whole family.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children painting. Image: Phil Hearing/Unsplash

Spending the summer holidays with the kids is brilliant, but it can become a little bit pricey.

With the cost of living continuing hit familes and bouts of rain expected over the coming weeks, free indoor activities are more attractive than ever.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, Liverpool is filled with free exhibitions guaranteed to entertain the whole family and save some money.

Most Popular

From arts and crafts to virtual reality, LiverpoolWorld has you covered with the best free activities in the city.

1. Are You Messin’?

Katie Scwab’s tactile workshop at Bluecoat. Image: Bluecoat

This interactive exhibition at Bluecoat is free throughout the summer holidays and full of tactile art, designed to engage children. There is a free contemplative library space with specially selected children’s literature including dual language books focused on creativity and identity.

The children’s artist studio, complete with arts and crafts resources, will be animated with regular free live and pre-recorded artist workshops. Bookable activities aimed at babies and toddlers (0-3) and children (4-11 years old) including story telling, sensory play sessions, are taking place mid-week during the summer holidays. The exhibition ends on September 18.

ℹ️ For more information or to book: https://www.thebluecoat.org.uk/whatson/are-you-messin.

2. Little Liverpool

Little Liverpool is a hands-on fantasy world, crammed with fun activities especially for children under the age of six to play and learn. The gallery is held at the Museum of Liverpool and is free, however it needs to be booked in advance. There are six sessions each day, starting at 10.15am, 11am, 11.45am, 1.15pm, 2pm and 2.45pm.

Highlights are Liverpuddles, an interactive water feature designed as the River Mersey and a multi-sensory pod called, The Liver Bird’s Nest.

ℹ️ For more information or to book: https://www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/whatson/museum-of-liverpool/exhibition/little-liverpool

3. History Detectives

Also at the Museum of Liverpool, History Detectives is a free exhibition, exploring the history and archeology of Liverpool. Displayed low down so that all ages can participate, is a huge timeline of Liverpool from the Ice Age to present day.

ℹ️ For more information or to book: https://www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/museum-of-liverpool/floor-plan/history-detectives

4. Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder

Dr Who: Worlds of Wonder. Image: Press materials by Liverpool World Museum

Displayed at Liverpool’s World Museum until September, this Doctor Who themed exhibit is perfect for the whole family. Entry is free for children under six and members of the museum, however, it is £8 for kids’ advanced tickets and £14 for adult’s advanced tickets.

The exhibit features the famous weeping angels, original artifacts from the much loved television show and a virtual reality experience. The last two VR experiences are Wednesday 17 and 24 August and are suitable for ages 10+.

ℹ️ For more information or to book: https://www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/whatson/world-museum/exhibition/doctor-who-worlds-of-wonder#section--the-exhibition

5. Summer Fun

Liverpool Cathedral is offering free arts and crafts activities throughout the summer, suitable for the whole family. Each session is free and lasts 45 minutes, however, spaces must be booked in advance - including adults.

ℹ️ For more information or to book: https://www.liverpoolcathedral.org.uk/events-calendar/summer-holiday-family-activities-16-8-11/

6. Clore Learning Centre

Tate Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

Located on the first floor of the Tate Liverpool, the Clore Learning Centre is a space specifically designed for families and children. Free to visit, there are activities such as reading, drawing and sculpture making and it is a quiet area for children to relax. On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, a painting class is held.

ℹ️ The gallery is open from 10:00 to 17:50 every day. For more information: https://www.tate.org.uk/visit/tate-liverpool/clore-learning-centre

7. Williamson Tunnels

Explore Williamson Tunnels, the secret pathway underneath the city. Completely free, tours are held on Wednesdays and Sundays and suitable for older kids. It’s great opportunity to learn more about Liverpool and a great photo opportunity - the whole family wearing hard hats.

ℹ️ For more information or to book: https://williamsontunnels.com/the-tunnels/

8. Ideas Depot

Curated by local children, this exhibition at Tate Liverpool is designed to be enjoyed by all ages. The art is constantly changing depending on what children at local schools pick.

ℹ️ The exhibition is completely free but needs to be booked in advance. For more information or to book: https://www.tate.org.uk/visit/tate-liverpool/display/ideas-depot

9. Return of the detector dogs!

On August 18 and 25, Liverpool Maritime Museum has some special visitors. For the first time since the pandemic, detector dogs who help the Border Force detect smuggled drugs and weapons will be at the museum. Suitable for older kids, learn all about the important work of these brilliant pups.

There is no need to book and it is completely free.

ℹ️ For more information: https://www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/whatson/maritime-museum/event/return-of-detector-dogs

10. Do Something Saturdays

FACT Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

Completely free and booking not required, Do Something Saturdays are back at FACT. Taking place between 12:00 and 16:00 on 20 Aug, 27 Aug, 10 Sep, 24 Sep and 08 Oct, the activities are suitable for all ages.

Activities include: ‘Bring digital avatars to life as we play around with augmented reality. Learn a TikTok dance inspired by K-pop. Pick up an activity sheet and explore the galleries as a family.’