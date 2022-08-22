The biggest Beatles celebration in the world celebrates its 36th anniversary this year, yet tickets are still available.

One of the biggest weeks and music festivals in the Liverpool calendar is rapidly approaching - International Beatleweek.

The city-wide celebration of the iconic Merseyside band ‘The Beatles’ is just days away and attracts fans from all over the world.

Hosted across various participating venues, the event gives people the chance to honour the famous band, who have sold over 600 million albums worldwide.

LiverpoolWorld has compiled all the information you need to know about the festival, such as how to get tickets and the full line-up of 70 different bands and musicians.

What is International Beatleweek?

Dubbed as ‘the biggest Beatles celebration ever’, International Beatleweek is a festival that honours the famous Merseyside band ‘The Beatles’.

The Music of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr will ring out throughout this truly international festival, bringing fans from over 40 countries across the globe together.

You do not even have to be a Beatles fan to enjoy this festival, though organisers admit that ‘it definitely helps’.

This festival is traditionally city-wide, playing across a number of iconic venues throughout Liverpool.

When is it and which venues will hold it in Liverpool?

This festival is normally celebrated across an entire week, bringing around six-to-seven days of Beatles-filled fun - this has not changed in 2022.

International Beatleweek will kick off in Liverpool from Wednesday, 24 August and comes to its conclusion on Tuesday, 30 August.

Seven venues have been confirmed at the time of publication, with most of Liverpool’s biggest and well-renowned houses of music hosting this huge festival in 2022.

The following venues will be used throughout the week-long festival:

Adelphi Hotel - Ranelagh Street, Liverpool: L3 5UL

Alma De Cuba - St Peter’s Church, Seel Street, Liverpool: L1 4BH

Marina Yacht Club - Liverpool Marina, Coburg Wharf: L3 4BP

Philharmonic Hall - Hope Street, Liverpool: L1 9BP

Cavern Club - 10 Mathew Street, Liverpool: L2 6RE

Cavern Pub - Mathew Street, Liverpool: L2 6RE

How can I get tickets to the festival?

Tickets can be purchased either on their own or combined with accommodation for the duration of the International Beatleweek festival.

The following are tickets+accommodation prices:

Yellow Sub (27-29 August): from £280 per person

Red Album (28-30 August): from £255 per person

White Album (16-28 August): from £310 per person

Blue Album (26-29 August): from £415 per person

Silver Beatles (27-30 August): from £395 per person

Gold Anthology (26-30 August): from £53o per person

The following are standalone ticket prices for the festival:

Yellow Sub (27-29 August): from £170 per person

Red Album (28-30 August): from £145 per person

White Album (16-28 August): from £200 per person

Blue Album (26-29 August): from £25o per person

Silver Beatles (27-30 August): from £230 per person

Gold Anthology (26-30 August): from £310 per person

For further information such as to find out which events and performances each ticket qualifies you entry for, please visit the official International Beatleweek website .

What is the full music lineup of International Beatleweek?

A total of 70 bands from over 20 countries will honour the Merseyside band throughout the International Beatleweek festival in 2022.

LiverpoolWorld have compiled a full list of each band and live artist that will perform at the festival, including their country or place of origin.

Rick Alan - Liverpool

The Apples - South Korea

Beat and Shout - Brazil

The Beaticks - Japan

Beatles Artifact - France

Beatles Complete - England

Before - Chile

The Bertils - Sweden

The Black Country Beatles - England

The Blackbyrds - Germany

The Blue Beetles - Brazil

Bluebirds Over Sweden - Sweden

Bonding Sixties - Argentina

Britpop - Sweden

Mike and Bernadette Byrne - Liverpool

The Calangles - Brazil

The Cavern Club Beatles - Liverpool

The Coustics - England

The Daytrippers - Israel

Det Betales - Norway

Diego Souto & The Revolvers - Argentina

Fernando Duarte - Brazil

Ed & The Groovers - Costa Rica

Estefy Lennon Band - Argentina

The Fab Twins - England

The Faroese Beatles Puffin Inc - The Faroe Islands

Flaming Pie - Switzerland

Nick Bold as George Harrison - England

Giambelli, Rolando & Alex - Italy

Goudeseune Antoine - Belgium

Harrison & McCartney Tribute - Brazil

The Hellfire Preachers - UK

Mark Hudson - GUEST

Just Beatles - Scotland

Ralph Kluseman

Tony Levin - GUEST

Los Pasantes - Spain

Hamilton Luduvice - Brazil and UK

Aggeu Marques - Brazil

McDonald’s Farm - Scotland

Mark McGann

Janice Mitchell (speaker)

Joey Molland - GUEST

Carl Morris

Logan Murphy aka The Beatles Boy - England

Andy Newmark - GUEST

The Overtures - England

The Peakles - Portugal

Pepperland - Sweden

Pure McCartney - Liverpool

Rocks Off - Sweden

Charles Rosenay (speaker)

The Rubber Souls - Guatemala

Rutle Soul - England and USA

Sargento Pimienta - Argentina

She’s Leaving Home - Finland

Earl Slick - GUEST

Souldbirds - Brazil

The Star Club - USA

The Steps - Argentina

This Girl, The Cynthia Lennon Story

Two of Us - Netherlands

Unionjack British Invasion Band - USA