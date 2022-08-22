International Beatleweek 2022 Liverpool: when is The Beatles music festival, how to get tickets - full lineup
The biggest Beatles celebration in the world celebrates its 36th anniversary this year, yet tickets are still available.
One of the biggest weeks and music festivals in the Liverpool calendar is rapidly approaching - International Beatleweek.
The city-wide celebration of the iconic Merseyside band ‘The Beatles’ is just days away and attracts fans from all over the world.
Hosted across various participating venues, the event gives people the chance to honour the famous band, who have sold over 600 million albums worldwide.
LiverpoolWorld has compiled all the information you need to know about the festival, such as how to get tickets and the full line-up of 70 different bands and musicians.
What is International Beatleweek?
Dubbed as ‘the biggest Beatles celebration ever’, International Beatleweek is a festival that honours the famous Merseyside band ‘The Beatles’.
The Music of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr will ring out throughout this truly international festival, bringing fans from over 40 countries across the globe together.
You do not even have to be a Beatles fan to enjoy this festival, though organisers admit that ‘it definitely helps’.
This festival is traditionally city-wide, playing across a number of iconic venues throughout Liverpool.
When is it and which venues will hold it in Liverpool?
This festival is normally celebrated across an entire week, bringing around six-to-seven days of Beatles-filled fun - this has not changed in 2022.
International Beatleweek will kick off in Liverpool from Wednesday, 24 August and comes to its conclusion on Tuesday, 30 August.
Seven venues have been confirmed at the time of publication, with most of Liverpool’s biggest and well-renowned houses of music hosting this huge festival in 2022.
The following venues will be used throughout the week-long festival:
- Adelphi Hotel - Ranelagh Street, Liverpool: L3 5UL
- Alma De Cuba - St Peter’s Church, Seel Street, Liverpool: L1 4BH
- Marina Yacht Club - Liverpool Marina, Coburg Wharf: L3 4BP
- Philharmonic Hall - Hope Street, Liverpool: L1 9BP
- Cavern Club - 10 Mathew Street, Liverpool: L2 6RE
- Cavern Pub - Mathew Street, Liverpool: L2 6RE
How can I get tickets to the festival?
Tickets can be purchased either on their own or combined with accommodation for the duration of the International Beatleweek festival.
The following are tickets+accommodation prices:
- Yellow Sub (27-29 August): from £280 per person
- Red Album (28-30 August): from £255 per person
- White Album (16-28 August): from £310 per person
- Blue Album (26-29 August): from £415 per person
- Silver Beatles (27-30 August): from £395 per person
- Gold Anthology (26-30 August): from £53o per person
The following are standalone ticket prices for the festival:
- Yellow Sub (27-29 August): from £170 per person
- Red Album (28-30 August): from £145 per person
- White Album (16-28 August): from £200 per person
- Blue Album (26-29 August): from £25o per person
- Silver Beatles (27-30 August): from £230 per person
- Gold Anthology (26-30 August): from £310 per person
For further information such as to find out which events and performances each ticket qualifies you entry for, please visit the official International Beatleweek website.
What is the full music lineup of International Beatleweek?
A total of 70 bands from over 20 countries will honour the Merseyside band throughout the International Beatleweek festival in 2022.
LiverpoolWorld have compiled a full list of each band and live artist that will perform at the festival, including their country or place of origin.
- Rick Alan - Liverpool
- The Apples - South Korea
- Beat and Shout - Brazil
- The Beaticks - Japan
- Beatles Artifact - France
- Beatles Complete - England
- Before - Chile
- The Bertils - Sweden
- The Black Country Beatles - England
- The Blackbyrds - Germany
- The Blue Beetles - Brazil
- Bluebirds Over Sweden - Sweden
- Bonding Sixties - Argentina
- Britpop - Sweden
- Mike and Bernadette Byrne - Liverpool
- The Calangles - Brazil
- The Cavern Club Beatles - Liverpool
- The Coustics - England
- The Daytrippers - Israel
- Det Betales - Norway
- Diego Souto & The Revolvers - Argentina
- Fernando Duarte - Brazil
- Ed & The Groovers - Costa Rica
- Estefy Lennon Band - Argentina
- The Fab Twins - England
- The Faroese Beatles Puffin Inc - The Faroe Islands
- Flaming Pie - Switzerland
- Nick Bold as George Harrison - England
- Giambelli, Rolando & Alex - Italy
- Goudeseune Antoine - Belgium
- Harrison & McCartney Tribute - Brazil
- The Hellfire Preachers - UK
- Mark Hudson - GUEST
- Just Beatles - Scotland
- Ralph Kluseman
- Tony Levin - GUEST
- Los Pasantes - Spain
- Hamilton Luduvice - Brazil and UK
- Aggeu Marques - Brazil
- McDonald’s Farm - Scotland
- Mark McGann
- Janice Mitchell (speaker)
- Joey Molland - GUEST
- Carl Morris
- Logan Murphy aka The Beatles Boy - England
- Andy Newmark - GUEST
- The Overtures - England
- The Peakles - Portugal
- Pepperland - Sweden
- Pure McCartney - Liverpool
- Rocks Off - Sweden
- Charles Rosenay (speaker)
- The Rubber Souls - Guatemala
- Rutle Soul - England and USA
- Sargento Pimienta - Argentina
- She’s Leaving Home - Finland
- Earl Slick - GUEST
- Souldbirds - Brazil
- The Star Club - USA
- The Steps - Argentina
- This Girl, The Cynthia Lennon Story
- Two of Us - Netherlands
- Unionjack British Invasion Band - USA
For more information about each act, you can visit the official website and bands page.