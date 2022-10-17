A panel of experts have told BBC Panorama the way UEFA handled the final was an “abject failure”.

In a BBC Panorama documentary airing tonight, reporter Layla Wright investigates what led to the chaos at the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France. Prior to the UEFA Champions League final 2022, 15,000 Liverpool fans were crammed into an underpass with supporters admitting they “couldn’t breath” and some believing they were “going to die”, the BBC reports .

Alongside this, fans were robbed and tear-gassed by French police who were accused of using dangerous forms of crowd control. The BBC one documentary, spoke to experts including Professor Phil Scraton, who led the Hillsborough Independent Panel.

Here’s how to watch the BBC One documentary about how the final between Real Madrid vs Liverpool was disfigured by chaos.

What is The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong about?

An official synopsis from the BBC reads, “It was supposed to be a joyous end to an unforgettable season, but it quickly turned into a nightmare. Journalist Layla Wright investigates events as they unfolded at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris between Liverpool and Real Madrid to try to understand what went wrong.

“Drawing on extensive first-hand testimony and mobile phone footage, Panorama pieces together the definitive forensic picture of what took place, examines mistakes made by UEFA and the French authorities, and asks what lessons can be learned for the future of fan safety.”

How to watch The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong on BBC One