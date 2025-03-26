The reaction to Netflix's Adolescence blows my mind but I don't want a second series
Liverpool-born Adolescence director Philip Barantini has said he believes the Netflix drama should not return for a second series.
The four-part limited series was filmed in one continuous shot and sees teenager Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, accused of murdering a teenage girl, named Katie. Graham - who co-wrote and created the show with Jack Thorne - plays Jamie's father Eddie Miller. The cast also includes Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay.
The psychological drama sees Jamie’s family and police detectives search for answers in the wake of the shocking tragedy. It is full of difficult moments and incredible acting, and delves into how social media and ‘incel’ culture shapes the youth of today.
The British drama racked up 66.3 million views in just two weeks - making it the most-watched UK series of all time on Netflix. But, despite its success, Barantini doesn’t think a second series in warranted. He told the PA news agency: “Personally, I think it should be a standalone thing, because the conversation that it’s sparked has just blown my mind.
“I mean, we really did hope that it would spark a bit of a conversation for parents, but the fact that it’s gone global, and it’s just this little town that we shot it in, and it was a small British TV show that we were making.
“But I don’t personally (think there should be another series), I think it’s a package of this moment in time, and I think personally, that’s how I feel about it.”
He went on to say that one of the show’s hard-hitting scenes, which sees Stephen Graham’s character Eddie placing flowers at the site of Katie’s murder, was not in the script originally, but said it was a “sucker punch” when the idea was brought forward.
Barantini explained: “It’s powerful, because your son has been responsible for this child’s death. What that must do to a parent is horrific and what Eddie is taking on, and to be able to see him have been brave enough to go to the murder site where your son has committed this act, and to pay your respects.
“We just thought it was incredibly powerful and we needed to show it.”
Adolescence has prompted a national conversation around online safety, with Graham and Thorne accepting an invite to a parliamentary meeting on the subject by Labour MP Josh MacAlister. All four episodes are available to watch on Netflix.
