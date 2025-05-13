The hit BBC show ‘This City is Ours’ is set to return for a second season, and fans are excited to see more of their favourite character, Banksey.

This City is Ours has been renewed for a second season and local fans can’t stop talking about it.

The hit BBC drama, set and filmed in Liverpool, has taken the city by storm and features a whole host of fantastic Scouse actors.

Created and written by Stephen Butchard, season one explored Ronnie Phelan (Sean Bean) and Michael Kavanagh’s (James Nelson-Joyce) cocaine trade and what happened when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by Scouser Jack McMullen - decided he wanted to inherit their kingdom.

Michael Kavanagh and Banksey, This City is Ours. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

Filled with twists and turns, the last episode’s final moments definitely shocked viewers with Michael’s loyal friend and right-hand man Banksey running over the gang's contact with the ‘Amigos’.

With many questions left unanswered, fans were thrilled to hear that another season is on way and many have shared their theories about what season two could entail.

One local said: “I was thinking that they would have flashbacks filling in the missing pieces i.e. why Ronnie turned a grass or how the House of Bamboo started.”

Another said: “I wonder if they’ll bring Sean Bean back from the dead.”

One person commented: “Something tells me the amigos are not going to take it lying down.”

And another added: “Loved Banksey - I hope has a bigger role.”

While Michael stole the hearts of many viewers, Banksey was the favourite of many This City is Ours fans - myself included. Readers told us that Mike Noble’s character played “an absolute blinder” and was the “underdog” of the series.

Others said he was “the best part of the series” and “the top tier character”.

Hopefully we’ll see more of Banksey in season two, if the dramatic and iconic ending of season one is anything to go by...