James Nelson-Joyce shares the exciting news of BBC's hit series This City is Ours returning for a second season, after a successful debut praised by both critics and fans.

This City is Ours has taken Liverpool - and the UK - by storm and it has officially been confirmed that the hit BBC drama is returning for season two.

The eight-part first series features a whole host of fantastic Scouse actors and was filmed in recognisable locations across Liverpool and Merseyside.

Created and written by Stephen Butchard, season one explored Ronnie Phelan (Sean Bean) and Michael Kavanagh’s (James Nelson-Joyce) cocaine trade and what happened when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by Scouser Jack McMullen - decided he wanted to inherit their kingdom.

While season one boasted many incredible actors - including Laura Aikman, Julie Graham, Kevin Harvey, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Mike Noble, Bobby Schofield, Darci Shaw, and Stephen Walters - James Nelson-Joyce stole the show for many viewers.

James Nelson-Joyce. | James Nelson-Joyce via Instagram

Originally from Orrell Park, the Scouse actor once again starred as a ‘bad boy’ with fans watching Michael Kavanagh battle between starting a family with his partner Diana, and trying not to lose the empire he’d worked so hard to built.

After news broke on Sunday (May 12) that season two had been confirmed, Nelson-Joyce shared a post on Instagram stating: “It’s official. Season 2 is happening.”

Fans quickly shared their excitement on social media, with one commenting: “Can’t wait, best thing I’ve watched for ages” and another noting: “Absolutely buzzing.”

A potential release date has not yet been revealed but the BBC says more information will be released in due course.