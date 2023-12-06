Whether you're looking for something for the whole family or a fun-filled night out with friends, we have your ultimate guide to all that glitters this Christmas.

It is officially the most wonderful time of the year! Liverpool is full of sparkle, and, let's face it, this year, more than ever, we could do with a shimmer of joy in our lives. Whether you're looking for something to keep the kids occupied, a night out with friends, or a date night with a difference, we're taking a look at what is going on across the city region over the festive period.

🎄The centrepiece of Liverpool's city centre is the traditional Christmas Tree on Church Street. Stretching from the waterfront to William Brown Street and taking in the main shopping streets of the city centre, Liverpool BID Company funds the festive decorative display each year. Over the next four years, they're investing £480k in lights across the city centre. For the first time, as the BID area has expanded up to the Georgian Quarter, this year's lights will extend into Hardman Street and Leece Street.

🎡 A merry mix of festive food, crafts and wintry fairground rides is on offer for visitors to Liverpool's Christmas Market. As well as all the food on offer, there are craft and gift traders, offering jewellery, glass-blown tree ornaments, woollen wears and much more. Whether you're grabbing a mulled wine or a hot chocolate, there are a few bars to choose from, both indoor and outdoor, for that changeable winter weather, with the market's last day being Christmas Eve.

🍺 Underneath Liverpool ONE's new Christmas tree On Chavasse Park, Bar Hütte has once again popped up just in time for the festive season, with its unique take on Alpine après ski', with the chance to sing your heart out on karaoke in your own private hütte. You can visit the Hütte until Saturday 31st December.

💡Enchanted at Knowsley Safari is an animal-themed evening light trail. Knowsley Safari's illuminated festive extravaganza has returned once again this winter. The attraction's Foot Safari has been completely transformed into a cacophony of colour and festive fantasia, where visitors are able to capture memories on the new moving Rainbow Road, through the icy-blue Arctic Arcadia and even converse with a Talking Tree! The Winter Village lets visitors indulge in marshmallow toasting and watch as Santa's elves prepare for the big day at his workshop – the little ones (and even big ones, too) can post their Christmas wish list to the big man himself. That's on until Saturday 30th December.

🎭 Now, if a trip to the theatre for a pantomime gets you in the festive spirit, you are absolutely spoilt for choice! Aladdin is flying into St Helens Theatre Royal. Emmerdale star Liam Fox makes his panto debut. Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum, there's GIANT amounts of festive fun at the Floral Pavillion with Jack and the Beanstalk. The Wizard of Oz at the Liverpool Empire stars JLS's Aston Merrygold as The Tin Man and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West. Liverpool's Royal Court Christmas show is back with The Scouse Dick Whittington. The show has some pretty rude words, so leave the kids at home for this one. All those performances run into the new year.

