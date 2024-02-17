Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🎨 Liverpool artist Paul Curtis is well known locally for his iconic murals, which adorn the facades of buildings around the city. Now, he's launched his first-ever exhibition at the iconic Royal Liver Building, bringing together a selection of his favourite work under one roof. In One Place is on display until Friday, 23 February. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

👠 The Wizard Of Oz is coming to St Helens Theatre Royal this half term. Following their record-breaking Christmas pantomime, this panto is based on the Oscar-winning MGM movie. Click your heels three times and join Dorothy and Toto as they journey along the Yellow Brick Road to make their way home and help find the Scarecrow a brain, the Tin Man a heart and a Cowardly Lion some courage. That's on until Sunday, 18 February.

