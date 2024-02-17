Weekender: Three must-do things in Liverpool this weekend, including Fiesta of Fire
🎨 Liverpool artist Paul Curtis is well known locally for his iconic murals, which adorn the facades of buildings around the city. Now, he's launched his first-ever exhibition at the iconic Royal Liver Building, bringing together a selection of his favourite work under one roof. In One Place is on display until Friday, 23 February. Full story on LiverpoolWorld
👠 The Wizard Of Oz is coming to St Helens Theatre Royal this half term. Following their record-breaking Christmas pantomime, this panto is based on the Oscar-winning MGM movie. Click your heels three times and join Dorothy and Toto as they journey along the Yellow Brick Road to make their way home and help find the Scarecrow a brain, the Tin Man a heart and a Cowardly Lion some courage. That's on until Sunday, 18 February.
🔥 The Royal Albert Dock is welcoming the return of the incredible Fiesta of Fire, which is back bigger and hotter than ever before. Taking Place until Saturday, 17 February, the free fire and light spectacle will offer unmissable performances and thrilling experiences on Liverpool's iconic waterfront, with fire shows, flaming sword fights and a new fire walk. Full story on LiverpoolWorld