Are You Messin’ at The Bluecoat, arts and crafts at Strawberry Field, sports day at Sefton Park Palm House, a new Being Human exhibition and much more.

The sun is back (along with a bit of cloud) for the weekend! Get out and celebrate.

Are You Messin’? - The Bluecoat

The Bluecoat, Liverpool. Image: Google

Are you messin’? It is an exhibition at The Bluecoat featuring work by leading UK artists that is designed to be touched and explored. You can get hands-on with artworks in this interactive exhibition. During the summer holidays, a special programme of free workshops, performances, and storytelling will take place within the exhibition. That runs until Sunday 18 September.

ℹ️ More information on thebluecoat.org.uk📍8 School Ln, Liverpool L1 3BX (Google maps)

Arts & crafts - Strawberry Field

Strawberry Field in Liverpool

Made famous by the Beatles song, there’s a summer of play and arts and crafts at Strawberry Field. The garden will be open for families to come and enjoy free play equipment. Kids can also get crafty by taking part in creating patterns with gel plates. That runs every Thursday until the end of August.

ℹ️ More information on strawberryfieldliverpool.com 📍Beaconsfield Rd, Liverpool L25 6EJ (Google maps)

Children’s Summer Sports Day - Sefton Park Palm House

Sefton Park, Liverpool. Photo: Shutterstock

Sports Day at Sefton Park Palm House has been organised with the Liverpool Harriers & AC . They will be setting up stations with a number of varied, fun, athletic activities. There will be a Sports Leader at every station to guide you through the activity. That is on Wednesday 10 August.

ℹ️ More information on palmhouse.org.uk📍Sefton Park, Liverpool L17 1AP (Google maps)

Being Human - Liverpool Cathedral

Being Human giant hands

A sculpture, depicting two huge hands has been unveiled at Liverpool Cathedral as part of a new exhibition. Being Human, which is on from now until August 30, explores what it means to be human and how we connect with others in a changing world, the free exhibition is the latest collaboration with artist Peter Walker. He is the artist and sculptor who brought installations such as ‘Space, The Universe and Everything’, ‘Peace Doves’ and ‘Angel Wings’ to Liverpool Cathedral.

ℹ️ More information on liverpoolcathedral.org📍St James Mt, Liverpool L1 7AZ (Google maps)

The Book of Mormon - Liverpool Empire Theatre

Liverpool Empire Theatre. Image: coward_lion - stock.adobe.com

The Book of Mormon, Broadway's smash-hit musical written by the creators of Southpark, has arrived at Liverpool Empire Theatre and will run until Saturday August 6. The musical comedy follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpool-theatre.co.uk📍Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE (Google maps)

Tickle the Ivories Festival - Liverpool ONE

Liverpool ONE has welcomed back its much-loved piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, giving both budding and professional musicians a platform to showcase their skills. The ten-week-long event, which runs until September 11, encourages local talent to get involved and fill the streets of Liverpool city centre with sounds from classical through to dance music. The pianos are free to use.

📍Sugar House Steps, South John Street, St Peters Square, College Lane and the Galleria.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder at World Museum Liverpool

A thrilling new interactive exhibition exploring the world of science within the universe of Doctor Who. The star of the show will be the TARDIS technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science. There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show, such as Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels, are analysed as if they were real. That runs unitl October 2022.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolmuseums.org 📍William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EN (Google maps)

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. Presenting Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I, some of the most familiar figures from English history and instantly recognisable in the portraits that have preserved their likenesses for five hundred years. That runs until Monday August 29.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolmuseums.org.uk 📍William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EL (Google maps)

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.

🎟️ Tickets and information on tate.org.uk📍Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4BB (Google maps)