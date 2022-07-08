Red Arrows at Southport Air Show, Mam! I’m ‘Ere! at Liverpool’s Royal Court, Rob Brydon at the M&S Bank Arena, Camden Town Brewery’s Tank Party Tour, School of Rock at the Liverpool Empire and more.

With the sunny weather due to arrive this wekend it’s time to get out there and enjoy what the city has to offer.

Southport Air Show - Southport beach

South Korea’s Air Force team the Black Eagles. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The famous Red Arrows and South Korea’s elite air force pilots will be heading to the Southport Air Show this summer as the world-famous Black Eagles aerobatic flight team perform in the UK for the first time in 10 years. The annual event is taking place on the Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10.

🎟️ Tickets and information on visitsouthport.com

📍Southport Beach (Google maps)

School of Rock - Liverpool Empire

Liverpool Empire Theatre. Image: coward_lion - stock.adobe.com

Get ready to stick it to the man because Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End and Broadway hit musical School of Rock is coming to rock out at Liverpool Empire! It’s the global hit musical based on the iconic movie starring Jack Black. Wannabe rock star Dewey Finn finds himself in desperate need of cash. So posing as a substitute music teacher at an elite prep school, he transforms his students into a rock band. That’s on from Tuesday July 5 to Saturday July 9.

🎟️ Tickets and information on agttickets.com

📍Lime Street, Liverpool (Google maps)

Camden Town Brewery’s Tank Party Tour - Baltic Market

Camden Town Brewery Tank Party comes the Baltic. Credit: Camden Town Brewery

For those who like to responsibly enjoy a pint, Camden Town Brewery’s Tank Party Tour arrives at Baltic Market in Liverpool on Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9. As well as serving fresh tank beer there’s food from the market’s vendors, live artists and DJs as well as a Pop-up brass band.

🎟️ Tickets and information on balticmarket.co.uk

📍Stanhope Street, Liverpool (Google maps)

Rob Brydon - M&S Bank Arena

Rob Brydon

Rob Brydon is coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Monday July 11. Rob Brydon for a Night of Songs and Laughter! features a live band, and it tells Rob's personal musical journey from South Wales to the West End and beyond. With a selection of songs from Tom Waits to Tom Jones, and Guys and Dolls to Elvis (and almost everything in between). In between musical numbers the comedian will regale audience members with tales from his distant and recent past.

🎟️ Tickets and information on mandsbankarena.com

📍Kings Dock, Liverpool (Google maps)

Mam! I’m ‘Ere! - Royal Court Theatre

Mam! I’m Ere - Royal Court Theatre

Mam! I’m ‘Ere! Is at Liverpool’s Royal Court from now until 16 July. The play first hit the stage back in 2015, a complete twist on Mamma Mia (but with absolutely no ABBA songs) this show wants you up singing and dancing in the aisles as you Celebrate Good Times in the Disco Boogie Wonderland!

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolsroyalcourt.com

📍Roe Street, Liverpool (Google maps)

Tickle the Ivories Festival - Liverpool ONE

Tickle the Ivories at Liverpool ONE.

Liverpool ONE has welcomed back its much-loved piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, giving both budding and professional musicians a platform to showcase their skills. The ten-week-long event, which runs until 11 September, encourages local talent to get involved and fill the streets of Liverpool city centre with sounds from classical through to dance music. The pianos are free to use.

📍Sugar House Steps, South John Street, St Peters Square, College Lane and the Galleria.

Read More Tickle the Ivories Festival back in Liverpool - five places where public can show off piano skills for free

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

The exhibit will explore the science behind the show.

A thrilling new interactive exhibition exploring the world of science within the universe of Doctor Who. The star of the show will be the TARDIS technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science. There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show, such as Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels, are analysed as if they were real. That runs unitl October 2022.

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. Presenting Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I, some of the most familiar figures from English history and instantly recognisable in the portraits that have preserved their likenesses for five hundred years. That runs until Monday August 29.

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool