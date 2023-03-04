The Three Graces, mythical Liver Birds, the Mersey Ferry, Museum of Liverpool and much more.

We're a city famous for our skyline, dominated by The Three Graces, and it's even said that some of those arriving by boat in the early 20th century believed they'd docked in New York. We have your ultimate guide to Liverpool's Pier Head.

Along with the Port of Liverpool and the Cunard, the Royal Liver Building makes up what is known as the Three Graces. Classed as the UK's first skyscraper, the Liver Building was commissioned by the Royal Liver Assurance company in 1907 and took three years to build.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adorning the top of the building, the mythical Liver Birds, with one looking over the city and the other watching the River Mersey, have been affectionately named Bella and Bertie. According to folklore, the city would cease to exist if they were ever to fly away.

Most Popular

RLB 360 is The Liverpool Building's visitor experience. Offering guided public tours of the Grade I-listed building's clock tower and 15th-floor, unlocking incredible views across the river, docks and the city beyond. The immersive, audio-visual film experience projected onto the walls of the clock tower brings the city's history to life.

Inside The Cunard, which was once the headquarters of the famous shipping line, is now home to the British Music Experience. The UK's Museum of Popular Music opened in 2017. The museum includes galleries, learning zones, audio-visual experiences, and an interactive instrument studio. Boasting an unrivalled collection of stage outfits, objects and instruments, the museum charts British pop's beginnings, rise and influence from 1945 to the present day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferries have sailed across the River Mersey for over 800 years, as Benedictine Monks ran the first ferry service from Birkenhead to Liverpool in 1150 AD. The Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal is named so in honour of the frontman for the sixties beat group Gerry and the Pacemakers. Forever associated with the Mersey Ferries through the classic song 'Ferry Cross The Mersey', which is still played daily on Mersey Ferry River Explorer Cruises.

The Museum of Liverpool reflects the city's global significance through its unique geography, history and culture. Visitors can explore how the port, its people, their creative and sporting history have shaped the city over 10,000 years of Merseyside's history. On the top floor is the Wondrous Place gallery, which celebrates the great and good of the city. It's a place to be inspired by the incredible number of artists, writers, musicians, and sportspeople from Merseyside. The museum opened on 19 July 2011 in a purpose-built landmark building on Liverpool's famous waterfront.

For fans of the Fab Four, Sculptor Andy Edwards' statue of John, Paul, George, and Ringo takes pride of place on the pier head. The sculpture was gifted to the city by the legendary Cavern Club, the venue where The Beatles were discovered. The bronze statue weighs more than a ton - which is a necessity when it's located in one of the windiest places in the whole city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the sun is shining, there is no place like it in Liverpool - and when it's not - well, there are plenty of places to seek shelter and get familiar with the city, its past, present and future.