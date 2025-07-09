Discover all the details about Yungblud's sold-out intimate performances in Liverpool, including times, age restrictions, and queue guidelines.

The 27-year-old, who recently performed at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park, is staging a run of 'Up Close & Personal' record store dates across the UK, in celebration of his new album, IDOLS - including two in Liverpool.

Discussing the intimate gigs on Instagram, Yungblud said: “I always love doing these shows. We will be playing songs off the new album stripped back and sharing stories about how the songs were made. We’re putting together something real special for you.”

When is Yungblud performing in Liverpool?

The chart-topping artist with visit Liverpool Dome on Friday, July 11, in partnership with Jacaranda Records. He will be performing two intimate shows - one from 6.00pm and one from 8.30pm.

What is the age restriction for Yungblud’s Liverpool concerts?

The shows are strictly 14+. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Are tickets for Yungblud in Liverpool still available?

No, the shows are sold out.

Who is supporting Yungblud in Liverpool?

Support act to be announced.

Yungblud in Liverpool warning

In a statement, the Jacaranda said overnight queuing will not be accepted. They said: “For Show 1 (6.00pm), your position in the queue at 5.00pm will be the order in which the queue will be admitted. For Show 2 (8.30pm), your position in the queue at 7.30pm will be the order in which the queue will be admitted.”

Yungblud Up Close & Personal UK dates

Przym, Kinsgton - July 8

Live House, Dundee - July 10

The Dome, Liverpool - July 11

The Prospect Building, Bristol - July 13

Engine Rooms, Southampton - July 15