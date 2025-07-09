Iconic Queen's Royal pub reveals opening date after six-year closure

The iconic Queen's Royal pub is back.

The Queen’s Royal, considered by many to be one of New Brighton’s most iconic venues, stood empty for six years after it unexpectedly closed in March 2019.

However in May this year, it was revealed that the pub would soon be reopening as its new operators announced it would “be reborn as a traditional pub with a modern twist.” Now, an official opening date has been revealed after locals urged the venue to “just open your doors”.

Sharing an update on Tuesday evening (July 8), the team said: “THE QUEEN’S ROYAL RETURNS — THIS FRIDAY 11TH JULY. It’s been a long time coming… and we’re almost ready to welcome you back!

“This Friday marks our official soft opening — the beginning of something very special.”

They added: “We’re not fully finished yet — a few final touches are still underway — but after so many of you reached out saying “just open the doors!”, we’ve listened.

“Our team has worked day and night to make this happen, and we’re so proud of what’s already been achieved. So please bear with us as we continue to polish everything up in the coming weeks.

“The sun’s out, and The Queen’s Royal is open again from 3pm. We can’t wait to see you. The Queen’s Royal is back.”

Taken over by Nicholas Demetrios, who also runs Wirral venues Nyx, Onyx, and the Little Gem, the revamped venue will offer a brand-new bar, a BBQ terrace menu, a new restaurant offering which is “coming soon”, live entertainment and “those same incredible views you all know and love”.