14 stunning photos of Liverpool and Merseyside during autumn captured by you

These beautiful photographs truly capture what autumn is like in and around Liverpool.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST

Autumn is well and truly here, with crispy, brown leaves scattered around Liverpool and the wind packing quite the chill. But, even with darker nights and cold weather, Merseyside is absolutely lovely during autumn, and we have the pictures to prove it.

Our readers have been out and about taking beautiful photos and have shared some of their best snaps - which we think truly capture what autumn is like here on Merseyside.

From Wallasey to Liverpool, here are a collection of some beautiful, autumnal images, taken by local residents. We’re pretty certain you’re going to be impressed.

Tracy Rennie’s fab photo of the Bidston windmill.

1. Autumn in Merseyside

Tracy Rennie’s fab photo of the Bidston windmill. Photo: Third Party

Christine Josephine McGuinness’s garden looks so autumnal!

2. Autumn in Merseyside

Christine Josephine McGuinness’s garden looks so autumnal! Photo: Third Party

A sunny start to autumn, captured by Lynda Pinkess.

3. Autumn in Merseyside

A sunny start to autumn, captured by Lynda Pinkess. Photo: Third Party

The most adorable photo shared by Happy Paws Services.

4. Autumn in Merseyside

The most adorable photo shared by Happy Paws Services. Photo: Third Party

