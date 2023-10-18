These beautiful photographs truly capture what autumn is like in and around Liverpool.

Autumn is well and truly here, with crispy, brown leaves scattered around Liverpool and the wind packing quite the chill. But, even with darker nights and cold weather, Merseyside is absolutely lovely during autumn, and we have the pictures to prove it.

Our readers have been out and about taking beautiful photos and have shared some of their best snaps - which we think truly capture what autumn is like here on Merseyside.

From Wallasey to Liverpool, here are a collection of some beautiful, autumnal images, taken by local residents. We’re pretty certain you’re going to be impressed.

1 . Autumn in Merseyside Tracy Rennie’s fab photo of the Bidston windmill. Photo: Third Party

2 . Autumn in Merseyside Christine Josephine McGuinness’s garden looks so autumnal! Photo: Third Party

3 . Autumn in Merseyside A sunny start to autumn, captured by Lynda Pinkess. Photo: Third Party

4 . Autumn in Merseyside The most adorable photo shared by Happy Paws Services. Photo: Third Party