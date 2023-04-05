It was the heyday of Rockports, dock strikes and Brookside - we look back at the 1990s with some intriguing photos from the archives.

The photos featured in this gallery take you on a whistle stop tour of life in and around the city during the 1990s, a decade which saw Brookside rule, the Spion Kop demolished and dockers go on strike.

It was a time when the Queen met Sinbad, shell suits were fading out and Rockports and Cream were in the ascendancy. Long before the city became European Capital of Culture and was transformed, there were a number of social problems as families struggled with unemployment.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives. If you have a memory or photo you’d like to share, email us at [email protected]

1 . 1997 Demonstrators march in support of striking Liverpool dockers, during their long-running dispute with the MDHC (Mersey Docks and Harbour Company).

2 . 1992 Liverpool supporters greet the team as they return home after their FA Cup Final victory against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium in London.

3 . 1997 The crowd sieze the opportunity to jump the famous fences at Aintree due to the evacuation of the stands, caused by the IRA bomb scare which postponed The Grand National.

4 . 1996 Ford workers from the Halewood plant Merseyside take strike action in protest at plans by Ford to axe 1,300 jobs.