Liverpool is home to a number of fantastic traditional watering holes, however, many much-loved venues are sadly no more. These pubs either stand empty or have been demolished but for many will always evoke happy times or a sense of community and belonging.

Yet, with the cost of living crisis showing no signs of ending and energy bills still skyrocketing we are in danger of losing more.

Over the years, we’ve seen many much-loved pubs close their doors but they’ve not been forgotten. Here, we show you some of the city’s favourite pubs that are no longer open for a pint.

1 . The Cunard, Stanley Road Referred to by a local as ‘the centre of community life,’ The Cunard on Stanley Road closed its doors and remains empty. Photo: Google Street View

2 . The Parrot, Scotland Road The Parrot was once a popular pub on Scottie Road but the building has stood derelict for more than a decade. The building has been so neglected that one of the walls collapsed into the road in 2023. Photo: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Monro Public House, Duke Street In October 2023, punters were shocked to hear of the imminent closure of the Monro pub on Duke Street. Customers were left confused visiting the Monro’s website, as they were greeted with a statement which read: “The Monro Pub has now closed. The reason? The owner of the building feels that the fire safety of the building is compromised." Photo: Google/The Monro

4 . SEVEN BRO7HERS Serving speciality beer, created at the SEVEN BRO7HERS brewery in Salford, the Liverpool venue was highly anticipated, however, it closed its doors in January 2024. The closure is currently planned to be temporary. Photo: SEVEN BRO7HERS, Liverpool. Image: SEVEN BRO7HERS