These delightful cats and dogs are in need of new loving homes in Liverpool and Merseyside.

While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Liverpool, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey) or the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 15 super cute cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Luka Luka is a gorgeous cat who would thrive the most in a home where people are around for most of the day but also in a nice quiet/steady environment. He is located at the Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA

2 . Nelson - crossbreed Nelson is a lovely 10-month-old crossbreed, looking for a home where he will have human company with him most of the time. He is also looking for a calm home where children are 16+. He is located at the Southport, Ormskirk & District branch. | RSPCA

3 . Blackie Blackie and Sooty find themselves in care after sadly their owner passed away and nobody else could care for them. They are located at the Wirral & Chester centre. | RSPCA

4 . Sooty Blackie and Sooty find themselves in care after sadly their owner passed away and nobody else could care for them. They are located at the Wirral & Chester centre. | RSPCA