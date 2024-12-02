36 festive photos capturing Liverpool's Christmas magic over the years

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

Discover Liverpool's rich Christmas history in this nostalgic photo collection featuring festive cheer from as far back as the 1930s.

The Christmas season has a way of making us feel nostalgic, whether we are missing lost loved ones or picturing old Christmas decorations. And, while Christmas remains magical year after year, there is something comforting about look back at old pictures and remembering how it used to be.

This retro photo gallery is filled with Christmas cheer, reminding us of the festive season in years gone by - travelling all the way to 1930 and featuring twinkling lights and festive shows.

From wartime festivities and an outdoor Christmas choir, to Liverpool ONE's discontinued love heart tree and the old markets, here are 36 fantastic pictures, showing Christmas celebrations around Liverpool and Merseyside over the years.

Christmas shoppers on Lord Street, Southport, 1931.

1. Christmas in Liverpool over the years

Christmas shoppers on Lord Street, Southport, 1931. | Getty Images

Liverpool Royal Infirmary Christmas 1931. Ward 8 decorated on theme of ‘our Empire’.

2. Christmas in Liverpool over the years

Liverpool Royal Infirmary Christmas 1931. Ward 8 decorated on theme of ‘our Empire’. | University of Liverpool

Nurses and a patients at the Liverpool Stanley Hospital at Christmas, 1937. A nurse next to the enormous Christmas tree is holding up a toy dog, probably to get the childrens’ attention for the photo - a tactic that has often been deployed for festive family photographs over the years!

3. Christmas in Liverpool over the years

Nurses and a patients at the Liverpool Stanley Hospital at Christmas, 1937. A nurse next to the enormous Christmas tree is holding up a toy dog, probably to get the childrens’ attention for the photo - a tactic that has often been deployed for festive family photographs over the years! | National Museums Liverpool

Christmas lunch for gunners of 289th Battery, 93rd Heavy Anti-Aircraft Regiment, Royal Artillery, at New Ferry in 1940.

4. Christmas in Liverpool over the years

Christmas lunch for gunners of 289th Battery, 93rd Heavy Anti-Aircraft Regiment, Royal Artillery, at New Ferry in 1940. | Mr Taylor, War Office official photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

