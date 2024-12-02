The Christmas season has a way of making us feel nostalgic, whether we are missing lost loved ones or picturing old Christmas decorations. And, while Christmas remains magical year after year, there is something comforting about look back at old pictures and remembering how it used to be.

This retro photo gallery is filled with Christmas cheer, reminding us of the festive season in years gone by - travelling all the way to 1930 and featuring twinkling lights and festive shows.

From wartime festivities and an outdoor Christmas choir, to Liverpool ONE's discontinued love heart tree and the old markets, here are 36 fantastic pictures, showing Christmas celebrations around Liverpool and Merseyside over the years.

1 . Christmas in Liverpool over the years Christmas shoppers on Lord Street, Southport, 1931. | Getty Images

2 . Christmas in Liverpool over the years Liverpool Royal Infirmary Christmas 1931. Ward 8 decorated on theme of ‘our Empire’. | University of Liverpool

3 . Christmas in Liverpool over the years Nurses and a patients at the Liverpool Stanley Hospital at Christmas, 1937. A nurse next to the enormous Christmas tree is holding up a toy dog, probably to get the childrens’ attention for the photo - a tactic that has often been deployed for festive family photographs over the years! | National Museums Liverpool