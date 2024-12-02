The Christmas season has a way of making us feel nostalgic, whether we are missing lost loved ones or picturing old Christmas decorations. And, while Christmas remains magical year after year, there is something comforting about look back at old pictures and remembering how it used to be.
This retro photo gallery is filled with Christmas cheer, reminding us of the festive season in years gone by - travelling all the way to 1930 and featuring twinkling lights and festive shows.
From wartime festivities and an outdoor Christmas choir, to Liverpool ONE's discontinued love heart tree and the old markets, here are 36 fantastic pictures, showing Christmas celebrations around Liverpool and Merseyside over the years.
Share your favourite Christmas memories with us! Follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.