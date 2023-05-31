Frank McAvennie has weighed in on the likelihood of Liverpool signing one of their main transfer targets this summer.

Frank McAvennie believes the chances of Mason Mount staying at Chelsea past this summer is unlikely and that Liverpool are the best fit for him moving forwards. The England international has just one year left on his current contract and the Blues are struggling to agree new terms with the player.

Although Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Mount at Stamford Bridge, talks are not going as planned and time is now running out. However, despite running the risk of losing the 24-year-old for free next year, Chelsea don’t seem to be budging on their reported £70 million asking price.

Mason Mount of Chelsea applauds the fans after their side’s defeat in the UEFA Champions League (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Regardless of his hefty price tag though, Liverpool remain one of the main runners in the race to sign Mount this transfer window. They do face competition from Manchester United, but McAvennie has backed a Merseyside move to come to fruition. Not only does he think the transfer is likely, but he believes Mount would snap up a starting spot right away in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

“Man United have a lot of players in the midfield, Casemiro, [Bruno] Fernandes, [Christian] Eriksen,” McAvennie told Football Insider. “I think he would walk into the Liverpool team. Thiago is not playing all the time so I think if he moves there he will walk straight into the team. I think Liverpool would be a good deal for him.”

Klopp has made it clear that stacking up his midfield is his main priority ahead of the 2023/24 season. An initial clearout has already happened, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta all leaving Anfield following the expiration of their contracts next month.