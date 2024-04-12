Peter Crouch insists Liverpool fans will stick by Darwin Nunez despite the striker’s ‘frustrating’ wastefulness in front of goal - just as they did with him.

Nunez has been all-action since his initial £64million arrival from Benfica in June 2022, quickly becoming a favourite among Liverpool supporters. The 24-year-old has hit double figures across all competitions in both of his campaigns on Merseyside but also been guilty of some rash moments in front of goal.

The Uruguayan has been the subject of ridicule among Premier League rivals but maintained the support of Reds fans, regardless of any imperfections. Crouch felt a similar love during his spell at Anfield and insists that while big chances will be missed, plenty will go in.

“The fans here, I know only too well, they'll stick with a striker even if he misses a few chances,” Crouch told TNT Sports ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League last-16 first-leg tie at home to Atalanta. “I was one of those, I missed a few chances and they stuck with me. Every time I come back, it's like coming back to my second home, that's how I feel.

“I think the fans have taken to Nunez in a similar way. He's going to get goals, he causes absolute carnage. At times he's offside too much and it's frustrating but he will get goals and he'll get fantastic goals. Unfortunately he'll miss a few as well.”

After a debut season in which he was in and out of the team, Nunez has established himself as a regular starter this season after adapting to Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing tactics. The forward has been almost ever-present since the turn of the year, thanks in part to the long-term absence of Diogo Jota.

