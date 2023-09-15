Is Wolves v Liverpool on TV? Channel, streaming details and early team news

Liverpool are currently on a three game winning streak in the Premier League

The Reds are currently on a three-match winning streak which has seen them overcome Bournemouth and fellow European teams in Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are once again hoping to compete for the Premier League title after a close-fought contest with Manchester City in 2021/22.

Liverpool recorded a disappointing fifth place finish in the league last term but they are boosted by new arrivals in Alexis Mac Allister, Domink Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Waturo Endo.

While the end of the Saudi transfer window also strikes an end to the Mohamed Salah saga for the time being, with the Egyptian remaining a Liverpool player.

Wolves will be hopeful of staging an upset under new boss Gary O’Neil, but they have started the season in poor form with three defeats and one win from their opening four games.

The match is the first Premier League fixture since the international break and it is expected to attract a huge audience from fans around the world.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves?

Liverpool will travel to Molineux on Saturday 16 September to face Wolves. Liverpool recorded a 2-0 victory against Wolves in the two team’s last meeting at Anfield but the Reds were beaten 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Molineux.

The result was Wolves’ only victory last season against a team inside the top six of the Premier League.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves

TNT Sports1 will provide comprehensive coverage of Liverpool’s clash with Wolves. Build up to the game begins at 11am and the match itself kicks off an hour and half later at 12.30pm.

Fans can also stream all the action through Discovery+ and the app can be downloaded through a mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for their game against Wolves and the defender is absent with a hamstring injury that he sustained against Aston Villa.

The Reds are also without suspended defender Virgil Van Dijk, who expressed his regret for his actions after his red card against Newcastle. Ibrahim Konate has returned to training and could make the matchday squad.