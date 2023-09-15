Liverpool team news: Jurgen Klopp confirms one key absence for trip to Wolves

The Liverpool boss spoke to the media today ahead of their trip to Wolves.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is absent for the trip to Wolves this weekend.

Alexander-Arnold withdrew from England international duty with a hamstring injury and he wasn’t spotted training with the group yesterday, leading to suggestions he won’t be ready for this one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp confirmed that he isn’t available and could be return to team training next week, but he isn’t available.

The international break saw plenty of Liverpool stars travel the globe to represent their countries but, fortunately for Klopp, no one sustained any major injuries across the break.

Despite that, Darwin Nunez did come off at half-time during Uruguay’s loss to Ecuador, manager Marcelo Bielsa said that Nunez arrived with muscular issues but he still managed to feature in both games, and his removal was seen as a precaution.

Klopp claimed that he hasn’t seen Nunez yet, or any of the other South American players, with the quartet Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, Nunez and Luis Diaz were not in team training as they faced longer trips back from international duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Klopp confirmed that Mac Allister landed at 4am following his apperance for the World Cup winners who beat Bolivia 3-0 on Tuesday night - and the manager revealed he will ‘have to see’ what the status is regarding those players and their long trip from South America.

One player who has missed the last two games is Ibrahim Konate, and he is in line to start against Wolves after recovering at Liverpool’s training ground across the break - and should deputise in place of Virgil Van Dijk, who remains suspended.

Stefan Bajcetic was seen in training as he continues to work his way back to fitness but fellow midfielder Thiago appeared to be absent following a set-back in his recovery from injury.

Another squad absence is Conor Bradley, who is set to be out for 8-12 weeks with a stress fracture.

Advertisement

Advertisement