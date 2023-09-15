‘Walking football’ - Liverpool fans mock Fabinho clip from Saudi Arabian Pro League

The former Liverpool midfielder has been mocked by fans after a clip from the Saudi Pro League surfaced on social media.

A video clip of former Liverpool star Fabinho has surfaced on social media showing the midfielder in action in Saudi Arabia.

Fabinho, 29, was somewhat of a shock exit given he was still a key starter for Jurgen Klopp last season, but the £40m fee was simply too good to turn down.

They also allowed Jordan Henderson to leave for a fee of around £12m and had to fend off approaches for Thiago, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah from Saudi clubs all the way up to deadline day.

It’s no surprise that some of Europe’s biggest names have been seduced by the incredible sums of money being offered, as we saw Neymar, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema - to name a few - join the Saudi football revolution.

Of course, it has been highly criticised for the sheer amounts of money being thrown around that are ‘ruining football’ and for all its controversies surrounding sports-washing and human rights but the overall standard of football has been critcised too.

Despite the fact that there was a large influx this summer, there has only been five teams who spent considerable amounts - Al Hilal, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad - meaning the league’s overall standard is certainly disproportionate.

The aforementioned clip shows Fabinho - playing for Al-Ittihad yesterday during their 1-0 victory over Al-Okhdood - being easily beaten by 33-year-old Léandre Gaël Tawamba Kana.

Fabinho is enjoying life in the Middle East as his side currently sit top of the Saudi Pro League with 15 points after six games, two points ahead of second-place Al Hilal. The top two sides met recently with Aleksandr Mitrovic netting a hat-trick to cut the gap at the top in what was a 4-3 victory for the former Fulham striker’s side.

Whilst some fans may believe that keeping Fabinho was the right decision, this clip certainly shows a moment that we certainly wouldn’t have seen during his time at Anfield.

Fans didn’t hold back when seeing the clip, with one fan tweeting: ‘Fabinho too busy looking at his Rolex.’