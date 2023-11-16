Liverpool have joined the race to sign one of the best left backs in world football.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all battling for the signature of one of the most highly-rated defenders in world football, according to reports.

The Reds are believed to be in the market for a left back in the next few months and earlier reports from French outlet Le10 sport have claimed that Klopp is looking for a long-term successor to the injured Andrew Robertson.

90min reports that Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies is the name at the top of Liverpool’s radar, although it would perhaps take a blockbuster fee to sway the player to Anfield.

The Canadian international has established himself as one of the world’s leading left backs since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps for Bayern Munich in 2018 and at 23-years of age he has already racked up 171 appearances and counting for the German giants - winning five Bundesliga titles, two German cups and the Champions League in the process.

Davies is regarded as an excellent defender but he is best known for his strong attacking prowess and his ability to create chances with his incredible pace. Statistics from the Bundesliga official website claim he has ran at a top speed of 36.51 km/h, which makes him the fourth fastest player in the history of the division.

Alongside his exceptional pace, Davies has racked up steady numbers going forward with three assists in his side’s opening 11 games of the season. Davies can even be deployed in a more advanced role should Liverpool decide to keep Robertson in the starting line-up and he has played on the wing or in central midfield for his national team on several occasions.

The 23-year-old boasts a record of 14 goals from 42 appearances for Canada and helped the team qualify for the 2022 World Cup - which was their first appearance at a major tournament in 36 years. During this tournament Davies is credited with scoring the nation’s first ever World Cup goal, despite a group stage exit.

Davies’ talent has attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool but Real Madrid are also thought to be the front runners. The Canadian’s existing contract with Bayern takes him until the summer of 2025 but 90min claims the player has shown little commitment to signing a new deal.

However, his agent Nedal Huoseh, has scoffed at the rumours though, telling TZ: "That's inaccurate. Right now, Phonzy is at Bayern Munich, that's where his focus is. There is interest from many teams. I read the same articles on the internet, but in the end we will see what happens in the coming months.