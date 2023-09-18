Watch more videos on Shots!

Liverpool are hoping to secure the long term future of one of the team’s prize assets, amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Reds’ vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as a fan favourite since his debut in 2017 and the academy graduate has already played over 270 games for his hometown club in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has helped the club to a series of honours over the last seven years: including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. He has been named in the PFA Team of the Season on three occasions and made the Champions League Team of the Season on two occasions.

Alexander-Arnold is viewed as one of the best creative players in world football despite playing in the right back role - he is viewed as a key threat from set pieces such as free kicks and corners and only Kevin De Bruyne can boast more Premier League assists in the time frame that the defender has been playing in. His form at club level has also earned him 20 caps at international level in a competitive era which has seen the likes of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James also battle for a starting spot.

Alexander-Arnold’s importance to Liverpool has made him an ever present in Jurgen Klopp’s first team but it has also attracted interest from European giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to 90min. The Spanish rivals have both been linked with moves for the player as they aim to regain the Champions League title and both teams are known for playing on the front foot.

Alexander-Arnold’s most recent contract extension was signed in 2021 and his existing deal runs until the summer of 2025. But Liverpool are keen to get the player tied down to a longer term deal and his wages are likely to match some of the best full backs on the planet at £250,000 a week, according to Team Talk.