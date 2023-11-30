Former Liverpool and Chelsea star Fernando Torres is beginning his managerial career - and he isn't the only ex Premier League star to be doing so.

Fernando Torres and Robin Van Persie were Premier League rivals (Image: Getty Images)

There's never a normal day in the footballing world and that was certainly the case in the under-19 UEFA on Tuesday as youth sides from Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid met in the tournament.

Atletico emerged 1-0 victors thanks to a second-half Iker Luque Sierra goal, although both sides will qualify from their group ahead of Celtic and Lazio, but the headlines from the match were made in the dugouts.

The meeting of the two European youth sides brought about a Premier League reunion between their respective managers. Former Liverpool and Chelsea star Fernando Torres is in charge of the Spanish outfit while Arsenal and Manchester United talisman Robin Van Persie oversees the progress of the Dutch side.

Images from the match were a blast of nostalgia for Premier League fans as Van Persie and Torres forgot their former rivalries and shared a warm embrace on the touchline before kick-off. This week is the second time the two met recently, after the first leg between the sides in October, which Feyenoord won 2-1.

Both 39-year-old Torres and 40-year-old Van Persie are taking the first steps in their coaching career and have plenty of time ahead to climb up the ranks and potentially return to the Premier League as managers in the future. The two stars are both at the clubs where their careers began.

Torres spent four years at Anfield, bagging 81 goals in a prolific 142 appearances and becoming a firm fan favourite before moving to rivals Chelsea for a record £50 million after handing a transfer request to the club. The striker's time at Chelsea would be less clinical in front of goal but he went on to win the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League while at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard still speaks highly of Liverpool and told the club's website in 2019: "Obviously it was a really nice time for me. No doubt, it was my peak as a player. I did enjoy probably my best years playing football with a Liverpool shirt, especially playing in a side with all my teammates, but especially Steven Gerrard.