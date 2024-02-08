Liverpool are thought to be keeping a close eye on Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of a potential free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Adarabioyo has enjoyed an impressive run of recent form at Craven Cottage but his contract expires in the summer, meaning he could leave Fulham as a free agent. The 26-year-old has been free to enter a pre-contract arrangement since January, although that can only happen with a foreign club.

Liverpool will be hoping such a scenario does not come to pass as they eye a potential bargain, with The Standard reporting they are one of several sides keeping an eye on the situation at Fulham. Marco Silva's side are hoping to tie their defender down to a new contract, having seen talks break down in the summer.

Adarabioyo is said to be happy at Fulham but the centre-back will decide on his future at the season end. At such a point, big offers from top clubs could see his mind changed.

Liverpool will be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer and need homegrown players to help them fill their UEFA quota for the Champions League. Adarabioyo is an England youth international who came through the academy at Manchester City before joining Fulham in 2020, following a couple of loan spells.

There is growing uncertainty around the current crop of defenders at Anfield, with Joel Matip looking set to leave on a free once his contract expires in the summer. The 32-year-old is currently out with a serious knee injury and may have played his last game for the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk is also 32 and hinted recently that his long-term future may lie away from Liverpool. The Dutchman will have 12 months left on his deal by summer, leaving the club with a decision to make.