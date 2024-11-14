Retro: Stunning black and white photos of Liverpool in bygone years

The youth of today may associate black and white photos with ‘the olden days’, but treasured pictures of Liverpool life in the 1960s, 70s and even the 80s were captured without colour.
While greyscale has a way of making pictures or videos look far older than they actually are, many black and white photos of the city are unrecognisable - not because of the lack of colour but because Liverpool has changed so much over the years.
This retro photo gallery captures some of the big events that took place across Liverpool in the 1960s, 70s and 80s - from Everton hosting the World Cup to the Beatles signing their contract with Brian Epstein
It also showcases what everyday life was like for normal folk in the city, with children entertaining themselves with street games of football, commuters waiting at a now abandoned train station and a couple sharing a kiss.
Take a look at the gallery below and let us know what you remember about the 60s, 70s or 80s.
