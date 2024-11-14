Retro: Stunning black and white photos of Liverpool in bygone years

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Nov 2024, 13:03 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 13:39 GMT

Discover vintage life and events in Liverpool with our gallery of black and white photos from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

The youth of today may associate black and white photos with ‘the olden days’, but treasured pictures of Liverpool life in the 1960s, 70s and even the 80s were captured without colour.

While greyscale has a way of making pictures or videos look far older than they actually are, many black and white photos of the city are unrecognisable - not because of the lack of colour but because Liverpool has changed so much over the years.

- 26 historical photos of Liverpool in the 60s | 19 memorable photos to take you back to 1970s Liverpool

This retro photo gallery captures some of the big events that took place across Liverpool in the 1960s, 70s and 80s - from Everton hosting the World Cup to the Beatles signing their contract with Brian Epstein

It also showcases what everyday life was like for normal folk in the city, with children entertaining themselves with street games of football, commuters waiting at a now abandoned train station and a couple sharing a kiss.

Take a look at the gallery below and let us know what you remember about the 60s, 70s or 80s.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].

Liverpool town hall, with the Liver Building visible in the background in May 1963.

1. Liverpool life in black and white

Liverpool town hall, with the Liver Building visible in the background in May 1963. | George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images

A man kissing a woman on the cheek in Liverpool, 1972.

2. Liverpool life in black and white

A man kissing a woman on the cheek in Liverpool, 1972. | Getty Images

A bus travels past Mount Pleasant car park and St Johns Tower, 1985.

3. Liverpool life in black and white

A bus travels past Mount Pleasant car park and St Johns Tower, 1985. | Chris Palmer/CC BY-SA 2.0

A stripper entertaining patrons at a pub in Liverpool, circa 1983.

4. Liverpool life in black and white

A stripper entertaining patrons at a pub in Liverpool, circa 1983. | Charles Milligan/Getty Images

