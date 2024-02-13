Liverpool are among a number of teams to have been linked with Pedro Neto and reports suggest the Wolves winger could cost £60million this summer.

Neto is enjoying his best individual season at Wolves and has become a talisman for Gary O'Neil since he took over as manager before the season kicked off. The winger missed two months of action with a hamstring injury before Christmas but still has three goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That form has caught particular attention since Neto's return, with many Premier League teams looking to strengthen on the right-wing. Liverpool are one of several thought to be keeping an eye on the Portuguese international but Football Insider reports that any move will cost between £50-60m.

Neto signed a five-year contract at Wolves back in 2022, theoretically keeping him at Molineux until 2027. That puts the Midlands club in a strong negotiating position and the winger hasn't yet shown any desire to move on in the summer, meaning any bid will have to work for everyone.

Arsenal are known admirers of Neto and have been for some time, with Mikel Arteta in need of cover and competition for Bukayo Saka. Manchester United will also be in the market for a right-winger, with Jadon Sancho unlikely to play for the club again and Antony yet to fulfil his £86m price-tag.

Reports have also identified Newcastle as another potential suitor, given they also need to strengthen out wide with Miguel Almiron the subject of Saudi Pro League interest in January. It leaves Wolves in a great position in which several teams could end up bidding for their man and driving the price up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool themselves are in the market for a more long-term option on the right, with the future of Mohamed Salah uncertain. The Egyptian is one of three stars - alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk - who will enter the final 12 months of their contract this summer.