Side-by-side pictures of iconic Liverpool streets and landmarks from the past and present reveal just how much the city has developed.

Liverpool is a city that is forever evolving. From the original seven streets laid out by King John in 1207 it developed into one of the most important merchant ports in the world.

In 2008, Liverpool was named European Capital of Culture and a new wave of rejuvenation washed over the city. Empty dockland warehouses were converted into sought-after waterfront apartments and Liverpool ONE brought a freshness to the shopping district.

And there are more grand plans afoot, with the city set to get its own New York-style Central Park as part of a project that will see over 2,300 homes built in the central docks near Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The city has seen enormous change over the last century and it continues apace. These images help us look back at an era when the city seemed unrecognisable and compare it, side by side, to what it has become.

1 . Pier Head Built in 1771 as Liverpool’s third dock, it became too small and too shallow for the big commercial ships of the 19th century and served as the landing area for passenger ships, and still does, from the Mersey Ferry to the Queen Mary II cruise liner pictured above. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images & Jason Wells/stock.adobe

2 . Custom House and the Old Dock Custom House was built on the site of the historic Old Dock in 1839. It housed a post office, dock office, and offices for Customs and Excise. It operated up to World War II when it was partly destroyed during the Liverpool Blitz and was demolished in 1948. The Hilton Hotel now stands on the site at the edge of Liverpool ONE shopping complex. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images & Google Street View

3 . Lord Street Despite being only 300 metres long, Lord Street has always been one of the main streets in central Liverpool - from way back in 1900, when this picture was taken, to modern day. It leads from the Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts and Castle Streets restaurants to the shopping district and Liverpool ONE. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images & Google Street View