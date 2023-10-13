Liverpool will host Merseyside rivals Everton in front of a packed out crowd at Anfield this weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the derby.

The Merseyside derby will take place this weekend at Anfield. Cr. Getty Images

It has been a contrasting start to the Women's Super League campaign for Liverpool and Everton ahead of this weekend's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Matt Beard's new look Liverpool have produced back to back wins over top five sides Arsenal and Aston Vill to rise to an unexpected early position of second, while Everton have felt the opposite emotions after losing to both Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City.

The sides clash this weekend knowing aware that a victory for either side could have huge implications of how they view the rest of the WSL season while also gaining them bragging rights over their Merseyside rival.

Tickets have been selling fast for the derby, similar to the clashes between the sides last season, and the game looks set to be one of the most intriguing of the season.

Want to make sure you don't miss a minute of the clash? Here's all the information you need ahead of the Liverpool vs Everton derby this weekend.

Liverpool team news

There are no news injury worries for the Reds at the time of writing, though there is hope Sophie Roman Haug could feature for the first time this season. The Norway striker has been seen returning to training following a facial injury which delayed her debut.

Natasha Flint could be set for her first WSL start of the campaign after scoring against Aston Villa and Leicester City this week.

Predicted Liverpool line up: Laws, Clark, Bonner, Fisk, Koivisto, Nagano, Hobinger, Hinds, Holland, Kearns, Flint.

Everton team news

Toffees boss Brian Sorensen has ruled out both Martina Piemonte (knee ligament strain) and Elise Stenevik (calf) but confirmed Karen Holmgaard is in contention to return to his squad this week, while Katja Snoeijs also returns. Sara Holmgaard will not feature.

Predicted Everton line up: Ramsey, Hope, Finnigan, Bjorn, Payne, Vanhaevermaet, Galli, Wheeler, Bissell, Sorensen, Snoeijs.

Liverpool vs Everton - the last four WSL results

23/3/23 - Everton 1-1 Liverpool

25/9/22 - Liverpool 0-3 Everton

17/11/19 - Liverpool 0-1 Everton

11/5/19 - Liverpool 3-1 Everton

How can I get tickets for Liverpool Women fixtures

Tickets for the Liverpool home games are available here. Sunday's game with Everton at Anfield sees tickets priced at £10 for adults and £1 for Young Adults/Junior/Over 65s and are available here.

How can I watch Liverpool vs Everton Merseyside derby, what time does it kick off, what channel

Where: Anfield, Liverpool, Friday 15 October, 4.30pm.

If you’re unable to attend Liverpool vs Everton, the first WSL derby of the season will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. You can also stream the game live via the SkyGo app.