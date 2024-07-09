Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The beautiful coastal enclave is less than twenty minutes from Liverpool city centre.

Many of us reminisce about trips to the seaside when we think of summertime but, for some, a lovely home right near the beach is more than just a temporary holiday let.

Coastal living in the UK may not be for everyone, as poor weather means daily sunbathing on the beach is not on the cards, but it can make every day feel like a holiday and be ideal for raising a family away from the hustle and bustle of a city.

The Times and Sunday Times’ annual Best Places to Live in the UK guide was released earlier this year and the beautiful Sefton Park featured on the list, alongside a number of other picturesque North West locations. However, the newspaper has now published a more concise guide, focusing specifically on seaside destinations and homes by the beach.

The new guide, titled Best Places to Live in the UK by the Sea, features twenty coastal hotspots and one Merseyside destination made the list. According to the Times, the selection ‘includes something for everyone’ from ‘arty, commutable towns’ to ‘spectacular, wild escapes’. The average house price for each location is also provided by Savills, using Land Registry data.

The only Merseyside town to feature on the list is Waterloo, described as an ‘unpretentious beachside enclave that’s less than 20 minutes by reliable Merseyrail train from the centre of Liverpool’. The Times gives honourable mentions to Antony Gormley’s incredible ‘Iron Men’ installation, which sees 100 life-sized figures dotted around Crosby Beach, and the wonderful Plaza Community Cinema. The Mersey’s dolphin sightings are also noted as well as Victorian and Edwardian houses, good schools and a ‘lively selection’ of bars and restaurants.

The average house price in Waterloo is a fairly affordable £213,198 - around £40,000 cheaper than Crosby - however, expect to pay much more for views of the coast or a beachside plot.

Best Places to Live in the UK by the Sea 2024