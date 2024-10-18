3 . Church of St Oswald, Old Swan, Liverpool

Mass graves of more than 3,000 unknown people were believed to have been found adjacent to the churchyard in 1973. As work began to prepare the plot for the building new schools, the bodies were discovered, with reports saying a total of 3,561 unmarked coffins were found. The bodies were subsequently cremated and rumours circulated about why they were there, with stories stretching as far as suggesting they were vampires. The puzzle around the discovery remains unsolved and many locals believe the site to be haunted by ghosts. | Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia