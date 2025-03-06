Many wonderful animals, such as tiny kittens, cats, puppies and dogs, are searching for permanent loving homes in Liverpool and Merseyside.
While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Liverpool, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey) or the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall).
A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages and types are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and start their happy new lives.
Below are 23 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.
1. Black and white kitten
This lovely black and white kitten is looking for a home with their friend. They ideally need a home where people can be around much of the time. They are currently living at the Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA
2. Tabby kitten
This tiny tabby kitten is looking for a home with her friend. They ideally need a home where people can be around much of the time. They are currently living at the Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA
3. Amber - Bully cross
Amber is a one-year-old Bully cross. Amber is looking for a home where she won’t be left alone for long periods of time, and to be shown slowly, that it's ok to be left. As she is still young, she would also benefit from positive reward based training. She needs someone with patience, routine and consistency to help her continue to grow into a well-rounded adult dog. | RSPCA
4. Luna - Bully cross
Luna is a ten-month-old Bull breed whose new owners will need to continue her positive reward based training, to include lead work as she can pull on the lead.
Luna also needs a home with consistency and routine to help her become a well-rounded adult dog.
She is looking for an adult only home with no other animals, and with someone who is home most of the time. | RSPCA
