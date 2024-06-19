Summer solstice: 16 best places to watch the sunset in Liverpool and Merseyside

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 19th Jun 2024, 09:49 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year and is the perfect excuse to enjoy a stunning sunset.

After a rather cold and dreary spring, it’s almost time to officially celebrate the summer solstice and (hopefully) welcome warmer weather.

Paving the way for brighter evenings, the solstice is considered to mark the official beginning of summertime and occurs between June 20 and 22 each year. Taking place on midsummer - the longest day and shortest night of the year - the summer solstice will this year occur on Thursday, June 20 at around 9.51pm and see the sun reach its northernmost point.

- Nine beautiful places to watch the sunrise in Liverpool and Merseyside

The sun will rise at 4.43am and begin to set at 9.44pm, offering more than nine hours of extra daylight when compared to the winter solstice in December. The Met Office forecasts clear skies and a warm temperature of around 17 degrees in Liverpool during this year’s summer solstice, making it the perfect time to grab your camera and enjoy the beautiful sunset.

While many people travel to Stonehenge and other monuments each summer solstice, Liverpool and Merseyside is filled with fantastic parks and beaches offering uninterrupted views of the picturesque warm-hued skyline. Below are sixteen of our favourite viewing spots, perfect for watching the sun reach its highest point before setting.

New Brighton is perfect for a summer walk, with a long promenade and beach to walk along. It's even more beautiful during the evening as the sun sets.

1. New Brighton, Wirral

New Brighton is perfect for a summer walk, with a long promenade and beach to walk along. It's even more beautiful during the evening as the sun sets. | Tracey Rennie Photography Photo: Tracey Rennie Photography

Oglet is a beautiful stretch of the Mersey estuary shore, with sand, pebbles, ponds and streams. The peaceful area is popular with bird watchers and a great place to watch the sunset.

2. Oglet Shore, Garston

Oglet is a beautiful stretch of the Mersey estuary shore, with sand, pebbles, ponds and streams. The peaceful area is popular with bird watchers and a great place to watch the sunset. | Steven Lewis Photo: Steven Lewis

Billinge Hill is Merseyside's highest point, offering unparalleled views of the sun rising and setting.

3. Billinge Hill, St Helens

Billinge Hill is Merseyside's highest point, offering unparalleled views of the sun rising and setting. | Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting.

4. Bidston Hill, Wirral

Bidston Hill is one of the highest points on the Wirral, offering a beautiful clear view of the sun rising and setting. | Mark Warren 1973, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: Mark Warren 1973, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunsetLiverpoolPeopleMet OfficeSunrise

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.