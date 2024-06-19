After a rather cold and dreary spring, it’s almost time to officially celebrate the summer solstice and (hopefully) welcome warmer weather.

Paving the way for brighter evenings, the solstice is considered to mark the official beginning of summertime and occurs between June 20 and 22 each year. Taking place on midsummer - the longest day and shortest night of the year - the summer solstice will this year occur on Thursday, June 20 at around 9.51pm and see the sun reach its northernmost point.

The sun will rise at 4.43am and begin to set at 9.44pm, offering more than nine hours of extra daylight when compared to the winter solstice in December. The Met Office forecasts clear skies and a warm temperature of around 17 degrees in Liverpool during this year’s summer solstice, making it the perfect time to grab your camera and enjoy the beautiful sunset.

While many people travel to Stonehenge and other monuments each summer solstice, Liverpool and Merseyside is filled with fantastic parks and beaches offering uninterrupted views of the picturesque warm-hued skyline. Below are sixteen of our favourite viewing spots, perfect for watching the sun reach its highest point before setting.

1 . New Brighton, Wirral New Brighton is perfect for a summer walk, with a long promenade and beach to walk along. It's even more beautiful during the evening as the sun sets. | Tracey Rennie Photography Photo: Tracey Rennie Photography

2 . Oglet Shore, Garston Oglet is a beautiful stretch of the Mersey estuary shore, with sand, pebbles, ponds and streams. The peaceful area is popular with bird watchers and a great place to watch the sunset. | Steven Lewis Photo: Steven Lewis

3 . Billinge Hill, St Helens Billinge Hill is Merseyside's highest point, offering unparalleled views of the sun rising and setting. | Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons