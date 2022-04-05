The Easter holidays 2022 are here for the school children of Liverpool, and if you are searching for the key dates in order to plan your time off, we have you covered.

Fresh from their half-term holidays that took place in February, children in Liverpool will be counting down the days until their next school break - the Easter Holidays 2022 - and it has finally arrived!

You also might be a parent looking out for all the key dates in hope to plan time away or fun activities with your kids.

Schools across the country bow out for Easter holidays in April this year, but the exact date this happens is different depending on the school.

Not only that, but the date of Easter itself changes annually, too.

On the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox - which always falls on March 21 - Easter is celebrated, which means that the official date is likely to change on a year-by-year basis.

So before we start to feel the warmer springtime temperatures, here is everything you need to know about when Easter holiday 2022 arrives in Liverpool.

How long are children in school for the spring term?

Schools in Liverpool only recently returned from their half-term holidays.

Children returned to classrooms on Monday, 28 February following a 10-day break.

However, the spring term is expected to last to Friday, 8th April 2022.

This is consistent across most state schools in Liverpool, but that is not always the case.

Academies and voluntary aided schools could potentially operate with different dates, so make sure to check with them for further details.

When does the Easter holidays 2022 start for Liverpool schools?

Holiday dates can vary between certain schools across Liverpool, and Liverpool City Council have warned that dates will vary across some Catholic, Church of England and Hebrew schools.

It has advised parents to contact their child’s school to check official dates, or for further information - visit the council’s website .

This year’s Easter holiday break could begin for schools in Liverpool from Monday, 11th April.

There is plenty of time to plan a staycation or a few fun activities around the city during the two weeks off from school that kids will receive - from space adventures and pantomime visits , to maybe some relaxing springtime strolls.

But if you are planning on going abroad during the Easter holidays, remember to look out for cyber criminals .

Make sure your batteries are recharged for when children are welcomed back to school on Monday, 25 April.

What bank holidays are there this year?

The official bank holiday dates that apply to schools in England and Wales are as follows: Good Friday - Friday 15 April; Easter Monday - Monday 18 April; Early May bank holiday - Monday 2 May; Spring bank holiday - Thursday 2 June; Platinum Jubilee bank holiday - Friday 3 June; Summer bank holiday - Monday 29 August Boxing Day - Monday 26 December and Christmas Day Substitute - Tuesday 27 December