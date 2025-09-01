'Very special' Liverpool school receives prestigious award for excellence
A “very special” Liverpool school is celebrating after earning the prestigious Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) Centre of Excellence Award.
The award recognises schools who have an unwavering commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity – and the assessor concluded that the Blue Coat School in Wavertree has a “relentless focus on well-being”, and that there is a “strong culture of support across the school community”.
The recognition follows a two-day assessment, in which students, staff, governors and parents were questioned about their experiences. Lessons were also observed as part of the full review of the school’s culture and way of life.
One pupil told the assessor: “Coming into this school, you just feel so comfortable, everyone’s so comforting, everyone’s fine with you just expressing their culture.”
Kevin Sexton, Headteacher at The Blue Coat School, said: “This award really reflects what makes our school a very special place.
“Our students perform incredibly well in their exams, but that is only possible because of how we continually support all aspects of their well-being and personal development.
“That being said, what this report also demonstrates is that this commitment goes beyond our students – and underpins our approach to how we work in partnership with staff and parents. Given all the turbulence of the last few years, this is a real sign that we have made real progress as a school.”
The report also praises Blue Coat’s revamped house system and the leadership opportunities for students, including peer mentoring and roles specifically to ensure anti-racism messages are shared amongst students.