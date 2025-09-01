'Very special' Liverpool school receives prestigious award for excellence

The award follows a two-day assessment, in which students, staff, governors and parents were questioned about their experiences.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “very special” Liverpool school is celebrating after earning the prestigious Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) Centre of Excellence Award.

The award recognises schools who have an unwavering commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity – and the assessor concluded that the Blue Coat School in Wavertree has a “relentless focus on well-being”, and that there is a “strong culture of support across the school community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recognition follows a two-day assessment, in which students, staff, governors and parents were questioned about their experiences. Lessons were also observed as part of the full review of the school’s culture and way of life.

One pupil told the assessor: “Coming into this school, you just feel so comfortable, everyone’s so comforting, everyone’s fine with you just expressing their culture.”

The Blue Coat School is a selective secondary school and sixth form in Liverpool. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an absence rate of 3.28%. | Google

Kevin Sexton, Headteacher at The Blue Coat School, said: “This award really reflects what makes our school a very special place.

“Our students perform incredibly well in their exams, but that is only possible because of how we continually support all aspects of their well-being and personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That being said, what this report also demonstrates is that this commitment goes beyond our students – and underpins our approach to how we work in partnership with staff and parents. Given all the turbulence of the last few years, this is a real sign that we have made real progress as a school.”

The report also praises Blue Coat’s revamped house system and the leadership opportunities for students, including peer mentoring and roles specifically to ensure anti-racism messages are shared amongst students.