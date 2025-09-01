An historic building in Liverpool city centre has been purchased by an investment company for £3.65m.

As reported by our sister site Insider Media, SHS UK Investments Ltd has swooped in for the Chicago Buildings in Whitechapel - the upper floors of which were formerly occupied by clothing retailer Blacks Outdoor. The ground floor is currently let to a jewellery showroom and Holland & Barrett.

Blacks Solicitors advised the acquirer on the deal, and it was sold by freeholder Sara & Hossein Asset Holdings Ltd, advised by Eversheds Sutherland.

Blacks Solicitors supports SHS UK Investments on Liverpool regeneration. | Submitted

As part of the city's development and re-designation plans, the upper floors of the 24,000 sq. foot site will be transformed into apartments, delivering 24 contemporary smart-homes to align with local housing development goals.

The transaction involved acquiring the freehold building subject to retail leases and securing planning permission to convert the vacant upper floors into apartments on behalf of SHS UK Investments Ltd.