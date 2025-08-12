All 29 Liverpool schools and colleges ranked by latest A Level performance as 2025 results day looms

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 15:01 BST

Pupils across Liverpool await A Level results this week. Explore the top-performing schools, ranked from best to worst by the latest data.

Pupils across the country will receive their A Level results this week, with this year’s results day falling on Thursday, August 14.

With this in mind, we have scoured the latest available data for all the sixth forms and Liverpool which offer A Levels, and analysed their progress scores.

Take a look at all of the secondary schools and colleges in Liverpool ranked from best to worst ahead of A Level Results Day 2025. Please note, we have only included the 29 institutions with applicable and available data on the DfE’s official league tables.

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.76, which is 'well above average'.

1. University of Liverpool Mathematics School

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.76, which is 'well above average'. | Google

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.32, which is 'above average'.

2. Archbishop Beck Catholic College

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.32, which is 'above average'. | Google Street View

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.26, which is 'above average'.

3. King David High School

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.26, which is 'above average'. | Google street view

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.21, which is 'average'.

4. Notre Dame Catholic College

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.21, which is 'average'. | Google Street View

