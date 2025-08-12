Pupils across the country will receive their A Level results this week, with this year’s results day falling on Thursday, August 14.

With this in mind, we have scoured the latest available data for all the sixth forms and Liverpool which offer A Levels, and analysed their progress scores.

These A Level progress figures tell you how much progress

Take a look at all of the secondary schools and colleges in Liverpool ranked from best to worst ahead of A Level Results Day 2025. Please note, we have only included the 29 institutions with applicable and available data on the DfE’s official league tables.

1 . University of Liverpool Mathematics School A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.76, which is 'well above average'. | Google

2 . Archbishop Beck Catholic College A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.32, which is 'above average'. | Google Street View

3 . King David High School A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.26, which is 'above average'. | Google street view