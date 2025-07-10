13 Merseyside primary and secondary schools receive new Ofsted ratings - see the latest scores

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jul 2025, 15:42 BST

13 primary and secondary schools in Merseyside have been graded by Ofsted, revealing new insights into their performance. Explore the latest ratings and see how your local schools measure up.

13 primary and secondary schools across Liverpool and Merseyside have been handed new Ofsted reports and ratings this June and July (2025).

Some schools were visited by Ofsted inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections. State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped.

But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Merseyside to receive new Ofsted reports in May and June, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do? Reports were accessed on July 10, 2025.

Published on July 10, the Ofsted report for LIPA School states: "Pupils in different year groups and with different needs do not benefit from positive experiences at this school. The high proportion of supply or temporary staff in the school has caused pupils uncertainty. Many pupils feel unsettled." It was rated as 'inadequate' in all key categories.

Published on July 10, the Ofsted report for LIPA School states: "Pupils in different year groups and with different needs do not benefit from positive experiences at this school. The high proportion of supply or temporary staff in the school has caused pupils uncertainty. Many pupils feel unsettled." It was rated as 'inadequate' in all key categories. | Google Street View

Published on July 9, the Ofsted report for Thurstaston Dawpool states: "Pupils enjoy coming to school. They are happy and safe here. Strong, respectful relationships permeate throughout the school. Pupils are delightful to talk to. They are polite, confident and, by the end of Year 6, highly articulate. The school’s values are lived out in everyday school life." It was rated 'good' in all key categories.

Published on July 9, the Ofsted report for Thurstaston Dawpool states: "Pupils enjoy coming to school. They are happy and safe here. Strong, respectful relationships permeate throughout the school. Pupils are delightful to talk to. They are polite, confident and, by the end of Year 6, highly articulate. The school’s values are lived out in everyday school life." It was rated 'good' in all key categories. | Image: Google

Published on July 8, the Ofsted report for Educ8 Liverpool states: "Almost all pupils at the school have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). When they join this school, pupils have often been out of education for some time. The school helps them to restart their learning journey. Pupils learn what they need in order to gain qualifications in English and mathematics. However, the school’s expectations for what pupils can learn and achieve are often low. Many pupils do not achieve as well as they should." It was rated: requires improvement for the quality of education; requires improvement for behaviour and attitudes; requires improvement for personal development; inadequate for leadership and management.

Published on July 8, the Ofsted report for Educ8 Liverpool states: "Almost all pupils at the school have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). When they join this school, pupils have often been out of education for some time. The school helps them to restart their learning journey. Pupils learn what they need in order to gain qualifications in English and mathematics. However, the school’s expectations for what pupils can learn and achieve are often low. Many pupils do not achieve as well as they should." It was rated: requires improvement for the quality of education; requires improvement for behaviour and attitudes; requires improvement for personal development; inadequate for leadership and management. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Published on July 4, the Ofsted report for NexGen Academy states: "This school has high aspirations for all pupils. It is a calm, well-ordered and welcoming place. Pupils learn how to get back on track with their learning after experiencing disrupted education previously. Most pupils’ behaviour, attendance and attitude to education improve rapidly once they are settled at the school." It was rated 'good' in all key categories.

Published on July 4, the Ofsted report for NexGen Academy states: "This school has high aspirations for all pupils. It is a calm, well-ordered and welcoming place. Pupils learn how to get back on track with their learning after experiencing disrupted education previously. Most pupils’ behaviour, attendance and attitude to education improve rapidly once they are settled at the school." It was rated 'good' in all key categories. | Google

