3 . Educ8 Liverpool, Seaforth, Sefton L21

Published on July 8, the Ofsted report for Educ8 Liverpool states: "Almost all pupils at the school have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). When they join this school, pupils have often been out of education for some time. The school helps them to restart their learning journey. Pupils learn what they need in order to gain qualifications in English and mathematics. However, the school’s expectations for what pupils can learn and achieve are often low. Many pupils do not achieve as well as they should." It was rated: requires improvement for the quality of education; requires improvement for behaviour and attitudes; requires improvement for personal development; inadequate for leadership and management. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View