One in seven children in Merseyside miss out on first choice school

Published 19th Jun 2025, 08:21 BST
In Merseyside, 85% of children got their top choice in schools but some areas lag behind national averages.

Families in Merseyside saw mid-range results when it came to securing their first-choice school this year.

Around 85% of applicants received an offer for their top pick, and more than 96% got one of their listed preferences. These figures put the region roughly in the middle compared to the rest of England.

While better than London's figures, Merseyside falls behind areas like the North East, where over 90% of children landed their first choice.

In Liverpool, certain schools remain significantly oversubscribed, and the gap between demand and capacity continues to challenge education planners.

For many parents, the first choice isn't just about academic results. It's also about convenience, friends and familiarity. When that choice isn't available, families are left weighing alternative options.

The data shows that where you live still has a strong influence on whether you'll get the school you really wanted, with Merseyside reflecting the national picture of uneven outcomes.

