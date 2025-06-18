An inspirational Wirral teacher has received an outstanding accolade, recognising the work he does to shape the lives of pupils.

Stuart Mycroft from Castleway Primary School in Moreton has been recognised with a Silver Award for ‘Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School’ in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The Mayor of Wirral presented Stuart with the award during an assembly today (June 18).

Chosen from thousands of nominees, he will now be in with the chance of winning the Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London later this year.

Stuart Mycroft with Mayor of Wirral Brian Kenny and Debbie Layfield (Tesco Community Champion). | Submitted

After starting his career as a Teaching Assistant back in 2000, Stuart has been Castleway Primary School’s Headteacher since April 2021. The school has since doubled in size and is now oversubscribed for its next Reception class.

Judged as good in all areas by Ofsted, Castleway boasts a long list of accolades including ‘Wirral School of the Year’ at this year’s Wirral Education Awards.

Stuart is one of 93 teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

The announcement follows tributes from celebrities, students and schools across the UK as they say thank you to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day.

Castleway's 'thank a teacher assembly' 18th June 2025. | Submitted

Discussing his Silver Award win, Stuart says: “This award may say ‘Headteacher of the Year’ but I stand here holding this Silver Award for our whole community. We have built a truly special place where everyone is welcome and everyone has a chance to shine.

From starting as a Teaching Assistant many years ago, this is quite surreal. I’m proud to be an example of what hard work and relentless determination can achieve.’

A Castleaway parent added: “Thank you for being an inspirational leader, for making a difference and not following the crowd.”