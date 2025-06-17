Former teacher at top Wirral school could be barred after indecent images conviction

A former teacher at a top Wirral school told police he had discovered indecent images of children when downloading music, a teacher misconduct panel heard.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juan Torrecillas Molina pleaded guilty to the offences last year.

Following a hearing that took place on June 16, a teacher misconduct panel will write to the Secretary of State Bridget Phillipson with a recommendation about whether Mr Molina should be barred from teaching. He was previously a teacher at St Anselm’s College, a leading Merseyside school based in Prenton, Wirral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel heard how Mr Molina had pleaded guilty to a number of charges at a hearing at Wirral Magistrates Court on February 27 2024. The case was later referred to Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing with a further hearing on March 26 2024.

St Anselm’s College. | Google Street View

The misconduct panel were told Mr Molina pleaded guilty and was convicted of possession three Category B, three Category C, and 36 category A indecent photos or computer generated images of children as well as possessing 42 indecent images of children.

The panel heard he received a suspended prison sentence of a total of 20 months as well as unpaid work, rehabilitation, and made to sign a 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

Mr Molina was not present at the hearing but the panel heard correspondence had been sent to his address and a response was received by email. According to solicitor James Lloyd representing the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), Mr Molina said he was no longer teaching, was barred from working with children, and did not intend to return to teaching in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Merseyside Police executed a search warrant of Mr Molina’s address, police found he was not at home as he was teaching at school at the time. Police then attended St Anselm’s and told Mr Molina someone had been accessing indecent images of children over the internet at his house.

According to Mr Lloyd, Mr Molina told police he “was downloading music” and that he was “shocked” when he saw the images. The solicitor told the panel a hard drive on the home computer was later found by police, adding: “This is dangerous conduct which gives rise to an ongoing and pressing safeguarding risk.”

Arguing the case for a prohibition order, he said: “The public interest in this case is pressing. Safety of pupils and young people is paramount. That is a stark position. It is a fundamental principle of members of the public to expect of members of the profession,” adding the conviction highlighted behaviour that undermined public confidence in teaching.

St Anselm’s College. | Google

In coming to its decision, Peter Whitelock said the panel felt the conviction was relevant to Mr Molina’s previous career in teaching and the matter was referred to the TRA in May last year. The panel will make a recommendation to the Secretary of State.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it is proven conduct amounts to serious misconduct, the decision along with a summary of the evidence and the reasons for the decision will be published on the government’s website.

Serena Cubbin, the headteacher at St Anselm’s, told the LDRS the offences were not linked to Mr Molina’s time at the school or any pupils at the school, adding: “As soon as we were informed, we took immediate action and worked with the relevant authorities.”

In March 2025, an OFSTED ungraded inspection found safeguarding was effective at the school and the college was highly praised in all areas. A report published last month said: “Pupils are proud to be part of this welcoming and inclusive school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They enjoy coming to school because they appreciate being part of a close-knit, friendly community. Pupils benefit from strong relationships with their teachers.

“They feel safe when they are in school and know who to speak to if they are worried or upset. The school is ambitious for all pupils.

“Staff are determined that all pupils gain the knowledge and skills that they need to thrive in their future lives. Overall, pupils achieve well.”