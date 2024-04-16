St Helens is home to some excellent primary schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating 31 as Good or Outstanding as of 2024. However, concerns have been raised about the regulatory body’s single-word judgements for its four-point scale, ranging from 'inadequate' to 'outstanding'.

Another way to determine how schools rank against each other is to use government data analysis of the academic performance of pupils. According to Department of Education data for the academic year 2022/2023,17 primary schools in St Helens have at least 70% of pupils meeting the expected academic standard in Key Stage 2.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

From Tuesday, April 16, parents and guardians will find out if their child has been allocated a place at their preferred primary school ahead of the September intake later this year. Sadly, some pupils may not be given a place at their first-choice school but appeals can be made or they will be given a place at a school which closely matches the preferred schools included in the application.

So with that in mind, here are the 12 best-performing St Helens primary schools ranked by educational attainment. Take a look and see whether your child’s school is on the list…

1 . Bleak Hill Primary School Bleak Hill Primary School, located on Hamilton Road, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

2 . St Mary & St Thomas' CofE Primary School St Mary & St Thomas' CofE Primary School, located on Barton Close, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Longton Lane Community Primary School Longton Lane Community Primary School, located on Longton Lane, has 82% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View