These are the 13 worst-performing primary schools in Sefton, according to reading, writing and maths attainment.

The latest official primary school league table sees each school awarded a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of standard ’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which schools in Sefton had the lowest performance. The list excludes those classes by the DFE as special schools. Not all schools had scores listed.

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, Seaforth Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School achieved an average score of 97 in reading and 95 in maths. 4% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. This school had 23 pupils at the end of KS2.

Our Lady of Walsingham Primary School, Bootle Our Lady of Walsingham Primary School achieved an average score of 101 in reading and 98 in maths. 26% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. This school had 27 pupils at the end of KS2.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School, Litherland Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School achieved an average score of 101 in reading and 100 in maths. 27% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 5% achieved a higher standard. This school had 22 pupils at the end of KS2.