Six Merseyside primary schools named best in the country on The Times' top 500 list
Six Merseyside primary schools have been named amongst the best in the country in The Times’ and Sunday Times’ latest league table.
Published last week, the Parent Power Top 500 list ranks primary schools in England by average scores in English, grammar and maths, as well as the percentage of pupils who achieved their expected grade in the 2023 SATs tests.
Representing the top three per cent of primary schools, The Times say the league table highlights how well some schools have helped pupils to recover after Covid, however, ‘combined reading, writing and maths levels are still lower than they were’ before the pandemic.
Featured on the list are two primary schools in Liverpool, two in St Helens and two in Wirral.
Merseyside primary schools featured in The Times Top 500
Our Lady’s Bishop Eton RC Primary School, Liverpool - rank 143
- English score: 111
- Grammar score: 112
- Maths score: 109
St Thomas of Canterbury RC Primary School, St Helens - rank 226
- English score: 109
- Grammar score: 112
- Maths score: 110
Thornton Hough Primary School, Wirral - rank 340
- English score: 109
- Grammar score: 111
- Maths score: 110
Liverpool College, Liverpool - rank 361
- English score: 108
- Grammar score: 111
- Maths score: 110
Billinge Chapel End Primary School, St Helens - rank 412
- English score: 109
- Grammar score: 112
- Maths score: 108
West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, Wirral - rank 493
- English score: 109
- Grammar score: 110
- Maths score: 109
