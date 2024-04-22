Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six Merseyside primary schools have been named amongst the best in the country in The Times’ and Sunday Times’ latest league table.

Published last week, the Parent Power Top 500 list ranks primary schools in England by average scores in English, grammar and maths, as well as the percentage of pupils who achieved their expected grade in the 2023 SATs tests.

Representing the top three per cent of primary schools, The Times say the league table highlights how well some schools have helped pupils to recover after Covid, however, ‘combined reading, writing and maths levels are still lower than they were’ before the pandemic.

Featured on the list are two primary schools in Liverpool, two in St Helens and two in Wirral.

Merseyside primary schools featured in The Times Top 500

Our Lady’s Bishop Eton RC Primary School, Liverpool - rank 143

English score: 111

Grammar score: 112

Maths score: 109

St Thomas of Canterbury RC Primary School, St Helens - rank 226

English score: 109

Grammar score: 112

Maths score: 110

Thornton Hough Primary School, Wirral - rank 340

English score: 109

Grammar score: 111

Maths score: 110

Liverpool College, Liverpool - rank 361

English score: 108

Grammar score: 111

Maths score: 110

Billinge Chapel End Primary School, St Helens - rank 412

English score: 109

Grammar score: 112

Maths score: 108

West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, Wirral - rank 493

English score: 109

Grammar score: 110

Maths score: 109