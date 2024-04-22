Six Merseyside primary schools named best in the country on The Times' top 500 list

The Parent Power Top 500 list ranks the best primary schools in the country, based on performance.
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:40 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Six Merseyside primary schools have been named amongst the best in the country in The Times’ and Sunday Times’ latest league table.

Published last week, the Parent Power Top 500 list ranks primary schools in England by average scores in English, grammar and maths, as well as the percentage of pupils who achieved their expected grade in the 2023 SATs tests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Representing the top three per cent of primary schools, The Times say the league table highlights how well some schools have helped pupils to recover after Covid, however, ‘combined reading, writing and maths levels are still lower than they were’ before the pandemic.

Featured on the list are two primary schools in Liverpool, two in St Helens and two in Wirral.

Merseyside primary schools featured in The Times Top 500

Our Lady’s Bishop Eton RC Primary School, Liverpool - rank 143

  • English score: 111
  • Grammar score: 112
  • Maths score: 109

St Thomas of Canterbury RC Primary School, St Helens - rank 226

  • English score: 109
  • Grammar score: 112
  • Maths score: 110

Thornton Hough Primary School, Wirral - rank 340

  • English score: 109
  • Grammar score: 111
  • Maths score: 110

Liverpool College, Liverpool - rank 361

  • English score: 108
  • Grammar score: 111
  • Maths score: 110

Billinge Chapel End Primary School, St Helens - rank 412

  • English score: 109
  • Grammar score: 112
  • Maths score: 108

West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, Wirral - rank 493

  • English score: 109
  • Grammar score: 110
  • Maths score: 109

The Parent Power Top 500 list ranks the best primary schools in the country, based on performance. Revealing the top 3% of the 16,783 primaries in the country.

Related topics:Primary SchoolsSchoolsSt HelensReadingEnglandLiverpoolWriting

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.